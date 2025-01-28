Oregon Ducks Snubbed In 2025 Top-25 Player Rankings: Evan Stewart, Matayo Uiagalelei?
The Oregon Ducks should be one of the top teams in college football again next year following their 13-1 season in 2024. However, On3’s Rankings of Top 25 Impact Players for the 2025 season did not include a single Duck.
Zero Ducks in Top 25 Player Rankings
On3 released their Impact Top 25 player rankings for the 2025 season on Monday. No Oregon Ducks were to be found. The Ohio State Buckeyes have the No. 1 and. No. 3 ranked players in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs.
The Texas Longhorns had three players in the top 25; edge rusher Colin Simmons at No. 5, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. at No. 11, and quarterback Arch Manning at No. 14.
A handful of other teams had multiple players in the top 25. Some come as no surprise as Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State, Miami, and South Carolina all had multiple Top 25 players. However, a team that surprisingly has two Top 20 players are the Arizona State Sun Devils out of the Big 12 Conference.
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is ranked No. 2 and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is ranked at No. 18.
A few of Oregon's best returning players in wide receiver Evan Stewart and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei did not crack the top 25.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Viral Helmet At Senior Bowl Ahead Of NFL Draft
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton Candidate to Replace Ohio State Buckeyes' Jim Knowles?
MORE: What Five-Star Brandon Arrington Said About Oregon Ducks Visit, Dan Lanning
New Look Oregon Roster in 2025
It is a surprise that a team with as much talent as Oregon did not wind up anywhere on the Top 25. The Ducks will be losing a lot of star power from their 2024 team, but have done a good job in replenishing that through the transfer portal and recruiting.
On the offensive side of the ball, Oregon will have to replace some of their top weapons, offensive lineman, and quarterback from a year ago.
Quarterback Dante Moore is shaping up to be the starting quarterback in 2025, taking over for Dillon Gabriel. Moore saw limited action in 2024 for the Ducks. Prior to that, he played in 2023 for the UCLA Bruins as a freshman, throwing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The running back room will have a new lead back with former Tulane running back Makhi Hughes. Hughes was rated as a four-star transfer.
Wide receiver Tez Johnson is entering the NFL Draft, but the Ducks may have found their next superstar at the postion to pair with wide reciever Evan Stewart. Wide receiver Dakorien Moore was the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2025 and could make an instant impact.
MORE: Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Candidates: Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship Ranks Most-Watched Ever
MORE: College Football Playoff Announces National Championship Location For 2027
MORE: Oregon Ducks Decided National Champions By Famed Ranked System: Internet Goes Viral
MORE: USC Trojans' Reggie Bush Addresses Why Ohio State, Oregon Ducks Thriving In NIL