Miami Dolphins' Jevon Holland To Explore Options In NFL Free Agency?
Former Oregon Ducks safety Jevon Holland is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Holland has spent the first four years of his career as a member of the Miami Dolphins, but that relationship could be coming to an end.
Holland joined the Breakin’ House Rules podcast earlier this week to discuss his future.
Jevon Holland On the Move?
Safety Jevon Holland seems to think that the Miami Dolphins could be moving on from him. Holland cited a recent Dolphins social media post for being a potential sign that the team isn’t going to re-sign him. Holland brought up a Dolphins’ Valentine’s Day post, where he was not one of the 12 players in the post.
“Seeing the Dolphins post thing like the Valentine’s Day stuff or any type of edits…You can see guys that may not be here next year or may be somewhere else are just not in it,” Holland said. “I’m like following them on Instagram, and I’m not in none of the sh** no more…I’m like ok, they’ve kind of moved on.”
It is puzzling for a player such as Holland, who was started for Miami in nearly every game for four seasons, to not be included in the posts that he is talking about.
“They like ‘You might go somewhere else. You don’t know. Let’s not include him because we want to focus on the guys that we know are going to be here next year,’” Holland said. “There’s a possibility that I’m not….I understand the decision to do that.”
Holland not being in the post doesn’t mean that the Dolphins front office told the social media admin they aren’t signing him. However, him being a free agent means things are up in the air and they don’t want to advertise for a player that might sign with another team in the coming weeks.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Upset No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers: NCAA Tournament Implications
MORE: Oregon Ducks To Land No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Jared Curtis Over Georgia Bulldogs?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Gaining On Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward Before NFL Draft?
Jevon Holland Talks Potential Destinations
Jevon Holland admitted he sees destinations and fits on social media, but acknowledged there are a lot of variables that go into a decision like this.
“I see the stuff on social media, so I try not to get too attached, but I’m like ‘That place would be cool,’” Holland said. “Some things, obviously the New York Giants, because my girl is from New York and her mom is really into football now.”
Holland jokingly mentioned that his girl’s mom will be on the phone saying she’s been reading articles about him being a fit with the Giants and then tells Holland that he should come and play in New York. The Giants also have Jevon's former teammate from Oregon, Kayvon Thibodeaux, on their defensive line.
Holland said his dad is always asking him about updates and what team he is going to play for.
“I don’t really have anything to say. I don’t have any information,” Holland said.
It’s still early in the NFL offseason so many players and teams don’t know what is going to happen yet. The chaos will begin as it gets closer to the upcoming NFL Draft.
Holland’s Miami Dolphins Tenure
After playing the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Oregon, Jevon Holland was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.
In his four years in Miami, he has played in 60 games, racking up 219 solo tackles, 25 passes defended, five interceptions, one touchdown, and five sacks.