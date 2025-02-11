Oregon Ducks To Set Program Record In NFL Draft With 11 Selections?
There's a little more than two months until the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin on April 24-26, and many sports commentators and media members are making mock drafts to predict when prospects' names will be called.
In a recent seven-round comprehensive mock draft from Pro Football & Sports Network NFL Draft Analyst Ian Cummings, the Oregon Ducks are projected to have 11 players selected in the NFL Draft. The program record for most Ducks drafted was eight in 2024, but that number might increase in 2025.
According to the Pro Football & Sports Network latest mock draft, the first Oregon Duck to leave the board will be defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. The publication predicts Harmon will be drafted by the New York Jets in the second round. Harmon is projected to be the fifth defensive lineman drafted in this years' draft.
"At times, hip stiffness is an issue for Derrick Harmon, but his length and motor stand out in a role where he can rush vertically and attack one-on-one," Cummings said of his selection.
During his 2024 season with the Ducks, Harmon recorded 27 solo tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles. One of those forced fumbles came when Oregon defeated Ohio State during the regular season 32-31, as Harmon pried the ball away from Buckeye running back Quinshon Judkins, recovering the ball so the Ducks could take over. He was to the Third-Team All-Big Ten for his work with the Ducks in 2024.
For the Pro Football & Sports Network, their next projected Oregon draft pick comes at the top of the third round with offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. This projection places Conerly Jr. with the New England Patriots at the 69th selection.
"Though Josh Conerly Jr. is a bit undersized, his combination of natural leverage, proportional length, and athleticism serves him very well," Cummings said of Conerly Jr.'s projected draft placement.
Conerly Jr. was a key fixture at tackle for the Oregon offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. When he attended the Reese's Senior Bowl after the season, Conerly Jr. was named the offensive lineman Player of the Week by his fellow peers (he primarily played left tackle for the National team) and was regarded as a stand-out from the event.
At pick No. 78, wide receiver Tez Johnson is the next Duck that Pro Football & Sports Network projects to be picked by the Arizona Cardinals. Johnson has been a clear leader for the Ducks throughout the 2024 season and a favorite target for quarterback Dillon Gabriel, with 898 yards and 10 touchdowns for the passing game on the season (Johnson achieved those numbers even after missing a majority of the Michigan game, the Maryland game, and the Wisconsin match-up).
Johnson also made a big splash during the Reese's Senior Bowl, both with his undersized measurements and splashy route running that confused several defenders during 1v1's.
"Tez Johnson gives the Cardinals a Tank Dell-esque threat alongside Marvin Harrison Jr., which can expand the offense for Kyler Murray," Cummings said.
From the fourth through fifth round, this mock draft selected Duck edge Jordan Burch to be selected No. 96 by the Kansas City Chiefs, tight end Terrance Ferguson to go at No. 99 to the San Francisco 49rs, defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell to go at No. 107 to the Las Vegas Raiders, right offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius to join the Dallas Cowboys at No. 150, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad going No. 157 with a selection from the New York Jets, and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa getting selected No. 167 by the Houston Texans.
Moving onto the sixth round, Dillon Gabriel is projected to be selected No. 179 by the Buffalo Bills and running back Jordan James gets picked up No. 213 by the Baltimore Ravens. Cummings predicted that no Ducks would be selected in the seventh round of the draft.
Though no draft projection is perfect, examining takes from sports publications across the board, and especially from draft analysts, can give Duck fans an idea of where their favorite former Ducks might land, as well as which professional teams are looking for which position.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
