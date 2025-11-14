Minnesota Golden Gophers Unveil Unique Helments for Oregon Ducks Game
On the eve of the only Friday night regular season game for the No. 9 Oregon Ducks, the Minnesota Golden Gophers unveiled the Nike uniforms they'll wear in Autzen Stadium.
Similarly to Oregon's white and green combination, the Gophers also elected for a white get-up with a striped helmet, but some of the colors are switched. Minnesota will wear a white uniform with maroon and gold detailing including shoulder stripes, maroon pants with gold details, and white undergarments.
Minnesota's helmet, just like Oregon's, is also a white base with a stripe up the middle, except it's gold and maroon. The Gopher's helmet is asymmetrical, with the iconic "M" Minnesota logo on one side and a maroon outline of the teams' mascot "Goldy the Gopher" on the other side.
A Historical Reference
Fun fact: the Gophers also wore white jerseys when they last faced Oregon in El Paso, Texas for the 2003 Sun Bowl. Though the maroon pants and white helmets are not carry-overs from the 31-30 Gopher victory, the white jerseys may be a nod to that bowl game win.
During that game, Oregon found a lead in a close game with a little over four minutes left thanks to a 47 yard field goal from kicker Jared Siegel. That didn't stop the Gophers' win, as Minnesota kicker Rhys Lloyd (nicknamed "Winston Churchill" due to being from England), sunk a 42 yard field goal with just seconds left on the clock.
Here's another interesting factoid: the Gophers have never played at Autzen Stadium until this weekend. Oregon has only traveled to the Gophers or met them at neutral sites for the Sun Bowl.
The Story of Goldy the Gopher
In the modern football era, the Goldy Gopher graphic on Minnesota helmets can be traced back to 2017, when coach PJ Fleck unveiled a gold base helmet with a dark maroon Goldy Gopher face on one side and the Minnesota "M" on the other side. This design was used to celebrate the mascots' birthday in a game prior against Middle Tennessee. The helmet also included a stripe up the middle looking like a gopher tail.
Goldy the Gopher, introduced to the University of Minnesota in 1952, is inspired by Minnesota's nickname from the 1800's of "The Gopher State." That moniker came from a loan of $5 million from the US government to railroad companies and barons in an attempt to open up travel to the West, with the barons behind said companies portrayed as gophers tearing up Minnesota's land in a historical political cartoon.
The current graphic design of Goldy was created in 1985 by Steve Wanvig, but was toned down by Wanvig in 1986 due to students complaining about the amount of toughness Goldy was drawn with. That's how the current friendly gopher graphic lives till this day.
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Breaks Down Adjusting Game Plan Amid Injuries
MORE: What Oregon's New Helmet And Uniforms Say About the Program’s Identity
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Minnesota In Prime Time On Friday Night
The Ducks Pull Up In Marble
According to graphic designer and uniform enthusiast Jonah Henderson, this is the seventh time in program history Oregon wore a white, green, and white look. Henderson also explains this is the first time in the modern era of Oregon uniforms that Oregon has a green stripe on a white uniform.
Oregon's helmets for this game are following a unique trend this season: white marble. The Ducks debuted their first ever marble helmet for the "Shoe Duck" uniform honoring Nike cofounders Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight. That marble base was adorned with two asymmetrical old gold brushed wings honoring the Greek goddess of victory Nike and the Oregon traditional helmet wing.
Against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Ducks dropped another white marble base helmet with an all-white "Warp Speed" uniform, featuring black Duck wings and a Black "O" on the back.
The first team to ever debut a marble patterned helmet was a blue version for Navy in 2020.
Oregon's 2025 Color Schedule:
Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
Nov. 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
Nov. 29 at Washington - Wear Green