Missouri Tigers Offer Oregon Ducks 4-Star Commit Xavier Lherisse: Flip Looms?
The Missouri Tigers have continued to show improvement under coach Eli Drinkwitz, evident by back-to-back 10-win seasons. This was highlighted by a win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl to end the 2023 campaign, giving Mizzou its first 11-win season since 2014.
Now, the Tigers are eyeing College Football Playoff-or-bust expectations for the foreseeable future and are competing with some of the nation's top programs on the recruiting trail in order to do so.
Missouri's latest move will certainly catch the attention of Oregon Ducks fans, as the Tigers offered Oregon 2026 four-star safety commit Xavier Lherisse. He announced the news on X, writing "Blessed to have received an offer from Mizzou football."
A product of Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida, Lherisse is a multi-sport athlete who also plays baseball and basketball. However, his ability to play multiple positions on the gridiron has clearly grabbed the attention of college scouts.
According to MaxPreps, he finished the 2024-25 season with six interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and 41 total tackles on defense along with 53 catches for 776 yards and nine touchdowns as a wide receiver. His impact didn't stop there, as Lherisse also had a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns while operating as the team's primary returner.
Lherisse originally committed to Oregon on Feb. 26. He adds Missouri to a list of offers that also includes Penn State, Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida State, Colorado, South Carolina, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, West Virginia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Miami, LSU and many more.
He has official visits set with Penn State (May 16), Auburn (May 30), Oregon (June 6), Notre Dame (June 13) and Florida State (June 20) later this offseason.
Per On3's industry recruiting rankings, Lherisse is a four-star prospect in the 2026 class and the 49th overall recruit in the state of Florida.
The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning will be hoping that Mizzou's offer, or any other for that matter, doesn't persuade Lherisse to eventually change his mind and commit elsewhere during the 2026 recruiting cycle. Oregon already has nine commits in 2026 with four-stars like tight end Kendre Harrison, linebacker Tristan Phillips, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, running back Tradarian Ball and three-stars like edge Dutch Horisk and defensive lineman Villiami Moala.
However, Oregon has also lost a handful of commitments in recent months, including four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene (flipped to Washington Huskies), four-star quarterback Jonas Williams (flipped to USC Trojans), four-star offensive tackle Bott Mulitalo (flipped to BYU Cougars) in the 2026 class along with four-star receiver Dallas Wilson (flipped to Florida Gators) in the 2025 class.
The Ducks will open up the 2025 season against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30 at Autzen Stadium.