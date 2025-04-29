Ducks Digest

7 Oregon Ducks Sign NFL Undrafted Free Agent Contracts, 4 Training Camp Invites

After a record-breaking 10 Oregon Ducks were drafted into the NFL, seven other Ducks from the 2024 Big Ten Conference champions will have their shot at making a roster as undrafted free agents. Four more Ducks were invited to training camps.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon coach Dan Lanning rallies his team during warmups before the Oregon Spring game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025
Oregon coach Dan Lanning rallies his team during warmups before the Oregon Spring game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In total, 21 players from the 2024 Oregon Ducks roster will be competing for snaps with an NFL franchise. Rookie mini camps for all 32 teams typically begin either the first or second weekend of May following the draft in April.

Here are the seven undrafted free agent signings from coach Dan Lanning's Big Ten Conference title team:

Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden catches a touchdown pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden catches a touchdown pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receiver Traeshon Holden - Dallas Cowboys

Tight end Patrick Herbert - Jacksonville Jaguars

Safety Tysheem Johnson - Chicago Bears

Safety Brandon Johnson - Philadelphia Eagles

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs against Oregon Ducks defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (7)
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs against Oregon Ducks defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (7) in the first quarter in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad - Jacksonville Jaguars

Cornerback Dontae Manning - Atlanta Falcons

Cornerback Nikko Reed - Los Angeles Chargers

Four more Ducks were invited to compete for a roster spot through NFL training camps in cornerback Kam Alexander (Seattle Seahawks), linebacker Jestin Jacobs (Miami Dolphins), left guard Marcus Harper (Indianapolis Colts), and offensive lineman Nishad Strother (Baltimore Ravens).

Oregon's record-breaking 10 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft had six come from the offensive end, the other four being defensive specialists.

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon - No. 21 (Round 1): Pittsburgh Steelers

"My first thought process when I got the call was that I get to pick Cam's (Heyward) brain, I can be under his wing, he can be my vet now, and I can really learn from him because he has been doing this forever — since I was a baby. It is what I wanted, really."

Derrick Harmon on Pittsburgh signing
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon forces a fumble from Idaho Vandals quarterback Jack Layne
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon forces a fumble from Idaho Vandals quarterback Jack Layne as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. - No. 29 (Round 1): Washington Commanders

Tight end Terrance Ferguson - No. 46 (Round 2): Los Angeles Rams

EDGE Jordan Burch - No. 78 (Round 3): Arizona Cardinals

"Sky is the limit. I'm going to keep going. I feel like a lot of people haven't seen all I can do. I feel like at this next level I'm going to be able to show them."

Jordan Burch on Arizona signing

Defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell - No. 86 (Round 3): Los Angeles Chargers

“He clogs up the middle. That is the best thing he does. He takes up space in there and sheds blocks. If you are looking for a guy to clog up the middle, to get some pocket push and collapse the pocket where your edge guy will turn the corner, he can do that.”

ESPN’s Booger McFarland on Caldwell

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel - No. 94 (Round 3): Cleveland Browns

Running back Jordan James - No. 147 (Round 5): San Francisco 49ers

Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa - No. 156 (Round 5): Kansas City Chiefs

"I'm a guy who takes a lot of pride in watching a lot of film and, when I'm when I'm not watching or when I'm not playing football or at practice, I'm always watching football. So when I have the opportunity to see the Chiefs on the field, just seeing all the linebackers just flying around, how much of an impact they have on the success of their defense. I'm so grateful to be in that position now."

Jeffrey Bassa on Kansas City signing
Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette (8) runs the ball into Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2)
Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette (8) runs the ball into Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius - No. 204 (Round 6): Dallas Cowboys

Wide receiver Tez Johnson - No. 235 (Round 7): Tampa Bay Buccaneers

According to USA Today's 2026 NFL mock draft, Oregon has four potential first round picks in redshirt senior offensive tackle Isaiah World (No. 13), junior defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (No. 15), wide receiver senior Evan Stewart (No. 16), and junior safety Dillon Thieneman (No. 27).

