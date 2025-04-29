7 Oregon Ducks Sign NFL Undrafted Free Agent Contracts, 4 Training Camp Invites
In total, 21 players from the 2024 Oregon Ducks roster will be competing for snaps with an NFL franchise. Rookie mini camps for all 32 teams typically begin either the first or second weekend of May following the draft in April.
Here are the seven undrafted free agent signings from coach Dan Lanning's Big Ten Conference title team:
Wide receiver Traeshon Holden - Dallas Cowboys
Tight end Patrick Herbert - Jacksonville Jaguars
Safety Tysheem Johnson - Chicago Bears
Safety Brandon Johnson - Philadelphia Eagles
Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad - Jacksonville Jaguars
Cornerback Dontae Manning - Atlanta Falcons
Cornerback Nikko Reed - Los Angeles Chargers
Four more Ducks were invited to compete for a roster spot through NFL training camps in cornerback Kam Alexander (Seattle Seahawks), linebacker Jestin Jacobs (Miami Dolphins), left guard Marcus Harper (Indianapolis Colts), and offensive lineman Nishad Strother (Baltimore Ravens).
Oregon's record-breaking 10 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft had six come from the offensive end, the other four being defensive specialists.
Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon - No. 21 (Round 1): Pittsburgh Steelers
"My first thought process when I got the call was that I get to pick Cam's (Heyward) brain, I can be under his wing, he can be my vet now, and I can really learn from him because he has been doing this forever — since I was a baby. It is what I wanted, really."- Derrick Harmon on Pittsburgh signing
Offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. - No. 29 (Round 1): Washington Commanders
Tight end Terrance Ferguson - No. 46 (Round 2): Los Angeles Rams
EDGE Jordan Burch - No. 78 (Round 3): Arizona Cardinals
"Sky is the limit. I'm going to keep going. I feel like a lot of people haven't seen all I can do. I feel like at this next level I'm going to be able to show them."- Jordan Burch on Arizona signing
Defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell - No. 86 (Round 3): Los Angeles Chargers
“He clogs up the middle. That is the best thing he does. He takes up space in there and sheds blocks. If you are looking for a guy to clog up the middle, to get some pocket push and collapse the pocket where your edge guy will turn the corner, he can do that.”- ESPN’s Booger McFarland on Caldwell
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel - No. 94 (Round 3): Cleveland Browns
Running back Jordan James - No. 147 (Round 5): San Francisco 49ers
Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa - No. 156 (Round 5): Kansas City Chiefs
"I'm a guy who takes a lot of pride in watching a lot of film and, when I'm when I'm not watching or when I'm not playing football or at practice, I'm always watching football. So when I have the opportunity to see the Chiefs on the field, just seeing all the linebackers just flying around, how much of an impact they have on the success of their defense. I'm so grateful to be in that position now."- Jeffrey Bassa on Kansas City signing
Offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius - No. 204 (Round 6): Dallas Cowboys
Wide receiver Tez Johnson - No. 235 (Round 7): Tampa Bay Buccaneers
According to USA Today's 2026 NFL mock draft, Oregon has four potential first round picks in redshirt senior offensive tackle Isaiah World (No. 13), junior defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (No. 15), wide receiver senior Evan Stewart (No. 16), and junior safety Dillon Thieneman (No. 27).