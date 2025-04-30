Oregon Ducks Trending For 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell? $2 Million NIL Rumor
With the Oregon Ducks coming off a successful NFL Draft and Spring Game weekend, recruiting news continues to pour out. Most recently, the No. 1 ranked offensive tackle recruit in the nation, Jackson Cantwell, is trending towards Oregon and the Miami Hurricanes over the Georgia Bulldogs, per 247Sports.
Cantwell is most sweet on the Hurricanes, with Oregon yet to be out of the race as final visits loom per the report. Though Cantwell planned to visit Oregon on June 22nd, his most recent visit to Eugene over the spring game weekend will count as his official visit to the Ducks.
Cantwell's commitment is planned for May 13th, which is why so many official visits for the young recruit were rescheduled.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Sign Talented Receiver Traeshon Holden: Reunites With Coach Junior Adams
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson Recruiting 5-Star Jackson Cantwell To Oregon
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Reveals Message From Marcus Mariota After NFL Draft
When he recently visited Oregon for the spring game, Cantwell was seen spending time with former Oregon Ducks' center and current Las Vegas Raider Jackson Powers-Johnson, who took a role in recruiting potential Oregon offensive linemen over the weekend of the scrimmage.
According to a report from 247 Sports, Cantwell's recent signing to sports agent Drew Rosenhaus (owner of Miami-based sports agency Rosenhaus Sports) has made the topic of NIL packages a center focus for Cantwell's negotiations, however, those around Cantwell assure that team fit will continue to be a major factor for the recruit.
Rosenhaus is looking for more than $2 million for Cantwell's college commitment, according to 247 Sports.
“Couple key takeaways for Jackson would be their commitment to helping him reach the level of personal development that he is capable of whatever that ends up being," Cantwell's father, Christian Cantwell, said of the visit to On3 Sports. "They had Jackson Powers-Johnson come back and be a big part of the weekend and give his testimony for Coach Terry and the entire staff. They had Josh Conerly come in and develop and they see Jackson being on a similar path."
"It was great. The highlight was the overall resounding message that they pushed through all the time and all the effort they put into me," Cantwell said of his Oregon spring game visit. "I can tell that they really want me to start the momentum for them in the 2026 class."
"Man. That was a blast," the lineman also said on his social media post about the visit to Eugene.
He also thanked the "Law Firm," which is the nickname given to the Oregon offensive line room and its' coaches.
Though Cantwell was originally expected to share his commitment on April 30th, the athlete pushed back his commitment date to May 13th , with his final visit before commitment being to Miami on May 9th for his official visit.
“The OV was great. The takeaways are that they want me to play football and throw for them and do so at an extremely high level with great coaching and all the resources I could ever need to succeed," Cantwell told On3 Sports.