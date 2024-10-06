New England Patriots Christian Gonzalez's Diving Interception Against Miami Dolphins
Former Oregon Ducks and current New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez caught his first interception of the 2024 season against the Miami Dolphins on a diving play over the middle.
Gonzalez intercepted Miami quarterback Tyler Huntley in New England territory. New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a 33 yard touchdown to give the Patriots the lead.
After the first quarter, the Patriots lead the Dolphins 7-3. Miami is playing its third game without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and a struggling New England team looks to take advantage.
The Patriots are 1-3 in 2024, losing three straight games to the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and San Francisco 49ers. New England notably moved on from legendary coach Bill Belichick after the 2023 season, hiring former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo as the team's coach.
The Patriots drafted Gonzalez with the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. In his rookie season, Gonzalez was sidelined after four games with a season-ending shoulder injury. The young cornerback registered three pass deflections and 14 solo tackles in four games as a rookie.
Gonzalez spent his rookie year with Belichick as his coach. He revealed what he learned from the legendary coach on the Richard Sherman Podcast recently.
Gonzalez said, “One thing Belichick always talked about, he would always ask us, ‘Who’s the offensive coordinator?' My rookie year, I’m like, ‘OK, he’s the offensive coordinator. So what?’ Now, in the offseason I was able to learn that this offensive coordinator came from this tree. They did this. They like to attack a corner like me this way. That type of thing I was able to pick up on this offseason.”
