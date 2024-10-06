Washington Commanders Quarterback Marcus Mariota Returns from Injured Reserve
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback and 2014 Heisman trophy winner, Marcus Mariota was activated off the Washington Commanders' injured reserve list on Saturday, Oct. 5, per Adam Schefter. While he is off injured reserve, he is still questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Cleveland Browns.
After four weeks of battling a chest injury, Marcus Mariota is finally active for the Washington Commanders. It is unclear what Mariota's status will be within the quarterback room will be when he returns.
Mariota Impressed By Commanders Rookie Quarterback, Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders selected quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Daniels has looked like the best rookie quarterback from his draft class through the first four games of the season.
Daniels has thrown for 897 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while having a staggering competition percentage of 82.1 percent. He has added another 218 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns. He is currently the odds-on favorite to win Offense Rookie of the Year per DraftKings Sportsbook with odds of -200.
In training camp, Daniels wowed Mariota with his play per Sports Illustrated’s Caleb Skinner.
“He’s done a great job," Mariota said. “It’s not easy when you’re coming in to be the guy to kind of revitalize a franchise, it is tough.”
Mariota was in a similar position when he was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans.
“When I was a young player, I was just trying to be perfect, have the perfect feet, and you kind of lose that sense of playing the positions and just being instinctual,” said Mariota. “We're just trying to help (Daniels). ‘Hey, just be an instinctive player that you’ve been, but here are the guidelines that we want you to follow so you can go out there and be successful.”
When it comes to his understanding of an NFL offense, Daniels has checked off that box, too. Mariota was asked what else has impressed him about he rookie.
“I think really just his understanding of the offense. He’s done a great job of commanding once he’s in there,” Mariota remarked.
Mariota served as a backup quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles last season behind starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. In three appearances for the Eagles in 2023, Mariota went 15 for 23 for 164 yards, with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.
The Commanders take on the Cleveland Browns and their lethal defense on Sunday at 10 am PST. Washington will look to improve their 2024 record to 4-1. They remain alone in first place in the NFC East.
