New England Patriots' Christian Gonzalez Injury Update
If Oregon Duck fans are looking for New England Patriots' cornerback Christian Gonzalez on the field during NFL training camp, they'll be out of luck.
The incoming third year asset for the Patriots is confirmed to be taking time away due to a hamstring injury suffered during Monday's practice according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Gonzalez was spotted by reporters attending the Monday practice limping off the field and followed by two Patriots staff members. Gonzalez was injured during 11-on-11 drills guarding wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
The good news is, the star cornerback is not expected to miss week one of the regular season, according to Schultz.
Gonzalez was even spotted at practice on Tuesday in street clothes and interacting with fans, but coach Mike Vrabel stressed that Gonzalez would be taking some time away to heal.
“No updates. I wouldn’t expect him here this week," Vrabel said to reporters during a post practice media availability.
Gonzalez has faced similar injury trouble his rookie year with the Patriots under former head coach Bill Belichick. After being named the starting corner by Belichick, Gonzalez exited the second quarter during a week four game on the road against the Dallas Cowboys with a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder. Gonzalez remained out for the rest of the 2023 season.
Gonzalez spoke to Mike Florio and Chris Simms on PFT Live in February to talk about his mindset entering the 2024 season after rehabbing from his injuries.
“It was tough [this season], but honestly I was looking more of it as just going out there and having fun,” Gonzalez said. “I got hurt my rookie year, and just playing the whole year was great for me and having fun. Obviously, you want to win. That’s the main goal. But we were in a lot of close games. I think we had seven one-score games. So, we’re not far off.”
According to MassLive Sports' Karen Guregian, Gonzalez's injury is being taken "day-by-day" by the Patriots, explaining the franchise is taking extra precaution with Gonzalez most likely given his previous injury with the team and importance to the teams' defense.
Gonzalez was recently named No. 84 in the NFL's top 100 players entering the 2025 season, an honor Gonzalez shares with fellow former Oregon Duck and Denver Bronco quarterback Bo Nix.
Gonzalez was drafted by the Patriots with the No. 17 overall pick in 2023, forfeiting two more years of college eligibility. Prior to his drafting, Gonzalez played one season with the Ducks, recording 45 tackles, seven pass breakups, and three interceptions making him a first team All-PAC 12 selection.
Gonzalez is still tightly linked to the Ducks, serving as guest coach alongside Tampa Bay Buccaneer running back Bucky Irving at this years' Oregon spring game.