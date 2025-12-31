Patriots DT Christian Barmore Facing Domestic Assault Charge
Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is set to be arraigned in February regarding a domestic assault charge, according to court documents obtained by WCVB News.
Barmore is charged with one count of assault and battery on a family or household member. According to the court documents, the alleged incident occurred on Aug. 8 in Mansfield, Ma., and involved Barmore and an ex-girlfriend.
The victim alleged she got into an argument with Barmore about food and the temperature in his bedroom, and he grabbed “and threw her to the floor” before she could “scream for help.” The victim also alleges Barmore grabbed her by the shirt “in the area of the neck” before letting her go.
“The New England Patriots are aware of reports regarding a pending February arraignment involving Christian Barmore, which stems from an alleged domestic incident that occurred in August,” the team said in a statement Wednesday. “The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner. The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time.”
The complaint was filed on Dec. 16. Barmore is set to be arraigned on Feb. 3, 2026.
This news breaks one day after it was reported Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs is facing criminal charges due to an alleged incident with a personal chef.
The Patriots (13–3) wrap up their 2025 regular-season schedule with a matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.