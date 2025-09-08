Oregon Ducks, Northwestern Wildcats Injury Update
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are 2-0 to start the season, heading into Big Ten conference play. Oregon has immense momentum, looking to stay undefeated. The Ducks walked out of the win against Oklahoma State fairly healthy, hoping to get some players back from injury as well.
One concern came just before halftime when quarterback Dante Moore was seen with a towel over his head. The Northwestern Wildcats, meanwhile, received some tough news, losing star running back Cam Porter to injury.
Moore Good To Go?
Heading into the second half, there were questions regarding Moore. Cowboys defensive lineman De’Marion Thomas rolled up on Moore following a run by the Oregon quarterback. While Moore did not go back into the game, the Ducks had a significant lead, and he likely would have been pulled away.
After the game, Moore said he was feeling good, and the Ducks will likely have their quarterback heading into the game. Moore has been a big player for Oregon with back-to-back blowout wins.
Will Theran Johnson Make His Oregon Debut vs. Former Team?
Defensive back Theran Johnson was questionable ahead of the game for Oregon, but ultimately did not play. Johnson transferred from the Northwestern Wildcats, and it is possible he could make his debut against his former team.
Ahead of the matchup vs. Oklahoma State, Oregon coach Dan Lanning was hopeful for Johnson to make his Ducks debut. While he has to wait another week, the defensive back could be good to go this week, and his status will be something to watch for.
Can Kawika Rogers Possibly Return?
Offensive lineman Kawika Rogers has missed time with an ankle injury. While he was out for the week 2 matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, there were positive updates leading up to the game. With Rogers trending positively, he could be a player to monitor ahead of the week 3 game against the Northwestern Wildcats.
Oregon Players to Watch For
- Austin Novosad
- Dorian Brew
- Dillon Gresham (neck)
- Jack Ressler
- Bryce Boulton
- Dylan Williams
- Brayden Platt
Quarterback Austin Novosad was questionable heading into the week 2 matchup against the Cowboys, and the reason was undisclosed. Freshman linebackers Dylan Williams and Brayden Platt have yet to make their debut, and their status remains unknown.
Oregon Players Ruled Out
- Evan Stewart, wide receiver
- Trey McNutt, defensive back
Northwestern Loses Standout Running Back
Northwestern Wildcats running back Cam Porter exited the week 2 matchup against the Western Illinois Leathernecks with a lower-body injury. On Monday, Northwestern coach David Braun announced Porter will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.
Porter was a big-time player in the first two weeks for the Wildcats, and could have been a tough matchup against the Ducks. Porter’s season will end with 18 carries for 137 yards and one touchdown.
The Ducks have a strong defense, and now with the Wildcats losing their top running back, Oregon could be on pace for another large margin of victory.
The Oregon Ducks have a couple of injuries to monitor, but are heading into their first Big Ten game with an overall healthy roster. Maintaining that will be key moving forward in the season as Lanning and the Ducks look to make it further in the College Football Playoff this season.
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks and Northwestern Wildcats will kick off at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 13.