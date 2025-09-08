Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks, Northwestern Wildcats Injury Update

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are off to a 2-0 start as they head into their first Big Ten conference game against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Oregon Ducks are fairly healthy, but there are a couple of players to watch. Northwestern, meanwhile, lost a key player on offense.

Angela Miele

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are 2-0 to start the season, heading into Big Ten conference play. Oregon has immense momentum, looking to stay undefeated. The Ducks walked out of the win against Oklahoma State fairly healthy, hoping to get some players back from injury as well.

One concern came just before halftime when quarterback Dante Moore was seen with a towel over his head. The Northwestern Wildcats, meanwhile, received some tough news, losing star running back Cam Porter to injury.

Moore Good To Go?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into the second half, there were questions regarding Moore. Cowboys defensive lineman De’Marion Thomas rolled up on Moore following a run by the Oregon quarterback. While Moore did not go back into the game, the Ducks had a significant lead, and he likely would have been pulled away. 

After the game, Moore said he was feeling good, and the Ducks will likely have their quarterback heading into the game. Moore has been a big player for Oregon with back-to-back blowout wins. 

Will Theran Johnson Make His Oregon Debut vs. Former Team?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive back Theran Johnson was questionable ahead of the game for Oregon, but ultimately did not play. Johnson transferred from the Northwestern Wildcats, and it is possible he could make his debut against his former team.

Ahead of the matchup vs. Oklahoma State, Oregon coach Dan Lanning was hopeful for Johnson to make his Ducks debut. While he has to wait another week, the defensive back could be good to go this week, and his status will be something to watch for.

Can Kawika Rogers Possibly Return?

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Northwestern Wildcats Cam Porter David Braun Theran Johnson Austin Novosad Kawika Rogers
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Kawika Rogers (73) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensive lineman Kawika Rogers has missed time with an ankle injury. While he was out for the week 2 matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, there were positive updates leading up to the game. With Rogers trending positively, he could be a player to monitor ahead of the week 3 game against the Northwestern Wildcats. 

Oregon Players to Watch For 

  • Austin Novosad
  • Dorian Brew
  • Dillon Gresham (neck)
  • Jack Ressler
  • Bryce Boulton
  • Dylan Williams
  • Brayden Platt

Quarterback Austin Novosad was questionable heading into the week 2 matchup against the Cowboys, and the reason was undisclosed. Freshman linebackers Dylan Williams and Brayden Platt have yet to make their debut, and their status remains unknown.  

Oregon Players Ruled Out

  • Evan Stewart, wide receiver
  • Trey McNutt, defensive back

Northwestern Loses Standout Running Back

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Northwestern Wildcats Cam Porter David Braun Theran Johnson Austin Novosad Kawika Rogers
Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Cam Porter (1) runs the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Northwestern Wildcats running back Cam Porter exited the week 2 matchup against the Western Illinois Leathernecks with a lower-body injury. On Monday, Northwestern coach David Braun announced Porter will miss the remainder of the 2025 season. 

Porter was a big-time player in the first two weeks for the Wildcats, and could have been a tough matchup against the Ducks. Porter’s season will end with 18 carries for 137 yards and one touchdown.

The Ducks have a strong defense, and now with the Wildcats losing their top running back, Oregon could be on pace for another large margin of victory.

The Oregon Ducks have a couple of injuries to monitor, but are heading into their first Big Ten game with an overall healthy roster. Maintaining that will be key moving forward in the season as Lanning and the Ducks look to make it further in the College Football Playoff this season.

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks and Northwestern Wildcats will kick off at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 13. 

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

