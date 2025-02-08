Which Teams Spent NIL Money The Smartest? Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State
The 2025 recruiting cycle has essentially reached its end with the conclusion of National Signing Day.
Signing a top-five recruiting class in the current landscape of college football requires a significant investment in name, image, and likeness (NIL), but which teams spent their budget most effectively?
According to On3's Industry Rankings, the Texas Longhorns signed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2025. Behind them were the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 4 Oregon Ducks, and No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes.
Pete Nakos of On3 recently reported that the Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart were the smartest spenders of their NIL budget. Multiple sources from different NIL collectives and support staffers from Power Four programs told Nakos that Smart and the Bulldogs potentially saved the most money.
"Georgia is pretty good with how they spend money. Kirby (Smart) is still able to play off the cache that is Georgia. It’s rare that they ever overspend. When these kids were growing up, Georgia was the program. Georgia is still probably the safest bet in college football if I want to play in meaningful games," an anonymous source from a collective ACC told On3.
Smart is certainly taking advantage of the success of his program, competing consistently in the College Football Playoff while producing first-round picks in the NFL Draft. Coupled with the retirement of Nick Saban from Alabama, it appears as though Smart is able to sell his experience and ability to develop players.
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Shuts Down 'Overrated' Chants
MORE: What Marcus Mariota Said About Supporting Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Tez Johnson: NFL Draft 'Biggest Riser'?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Pushing to Flip Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star Commit Chris Henry Jr.
In 2025, the Bulldogs signed four five-star recruits: defensive lineman Elijah Griffin, EDGE Isaiah Gibson, wide receiver Tayln Taylor, and linebacker Zayden Walker. Smart and Georgia signed nine recruits ranked within the top 100 of On3's rankings.
In the same report by Nakos, Texas, Oregon, and Ohio State were mentioned among the biggest spenders across college football.
"Oregon's big spender. They always are, Texas A&M a big spender. And then, of course, Ohio State.Nebraska is a school that has spent. They were somebody that we competed with a bunch of guys," a source from a Big 12 NIL collective told On3.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff landed one of the best recruiting classes in program history, headlined by five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, five-star defensive back Na'eem Offord, and five-star safety Trey McNutt. Four-star defensive backs Brandon Finney and Dorian Brew round out the top-100 recruits committed to Lanning and the Ducks.
Ohio State's 2025 recruiting class is headlined by five-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair, five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez, and five star wide receiver Quincy Porter.
According to On3's NIL Valuations, the Buckeyes' incoming class holds the lowest average NIL value among the top-five. Alabama's No. 3 recruiting class has the highest average NIL valuation at $299,000. The next most expensive group of signees were Texas's at $286,000 and Oregon's at $258,000.
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Hire Brian Hartline As OC, Oregon’s Will Stein Stays With Ducks
MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said On National Signing Day About Star-Studded Class
MORE: Oregon Ducks Trending To Land 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Commitment
MORE: Marcus Mariota Reuniting With Chip Kelly, Las Vegas Raiders? Free Agency Rumors