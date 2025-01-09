Best College Football Uniforms: Notre Dame, Texas Longhorns, Michigan, Oregon Ducks?
Ranking the best college football uniforms of the 2024 season is a tough task. The Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks are among the best with a mix of tradition and innovation.
Both the Longhorns and the Fighting Irish will be playing in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Texas plays the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl while Notre Dame plays Penn State in the Orange Bowl.
Notre Dame is switching it up for the CFP game vs. the Nittany Lions. New for the College Football Playoff, Notre Dame players are wearing their names on the back of their navy blue jerseys in gold lettering to match their gold pants. The Fighting Irish will also don their signature gold helmets.
The Texas Longhorns burnt orange is undeniably eye-catching. The burnt-orange-and-white color combo paired with the readily identifiable helmet with the Longhorn logo (since 1961!) deserve a spot on the list of best college football uniforms. Of course now, the Longhorns' uniforms have an SEC patch on them, only adding to its national prominance.
However, against the Buckeyes, Texas will wear their all-white combination. Possibly a nod to the incoming snow to the Dallas-Fort Worth area ahead of the matchup.
Speaking of classic, Michigan's home Maize and Blue color combination is in the best of college football. The Wolverines winged helmets date back to 1938. Michigan's uniforms are traditional and reliable as one of the most iconic in the nation. Paired with 100,000 screaming people in the Big House in Ann Arbor, these uniforms add to an atmosphere as classic as it gets.
Bored of the "classics?" Enter the Oregon Ducks' 2024 jersey combinations . The Ducks are always unique and creative but this season, Oregon paid homage to its traditions in a unique way. Oregon's "Generation O," 2024 uniform line was created by Nike and father-son design duo Van Horne Brands as an ode to a decade of design at the university.
The five base uniforms for the 2024 season include the "Mighty Oregon," the "Gang Green", the "Warp Speed," the "Heroes" cancer tribute uniform, and the "Fly Era."
The best of the combinations is a tough choice but hard to rule out Oregon's “Stomp Out Cancer Heroes” uniform designed by Oregon coach Dan Lanning's wife, Sauphia, and their sons. The yellow jersey with black and multi-colored details is modeled from art drawn by the Lanning family. The jersey is paired with black pants and yellow gloves, black winged helmets with multicolor details representing the many different cancer battles.
Also worth mentioning is Oregon's "Gang Green" apple green jersey with yellow details and the Oregon Duck alternate logo on the shoulders. Yellow is prominent on the pants with green details. The cleats sport a green design with yellow details. The helmet design for this look is the "Mighty Oregon" helmet with a yellow base, Green "O" on the sides, and a white and green stripe down the center of the piece. The face mask is yellow.
The Ducks wore chrome helmets, exclusive Kobe 6 cleats, green jersey with yellow details and white pants in a loss to the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.
Between Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas and Oregon - college football has never looked so good. Uniforms are a major part of why some people become fans of teams at a young age and these four teams are excelling.
