No. 1 Transfer Portal Running Back Makhi Hughes Commits to Oregon Ducks From Tulane, Alabama
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks' transfer class is continuing to grow. On Tuesday, the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 running back in the portal, Makhi Hughes, announced that he will continue his collegiate career at the University of Oregon.
The redshirt sophomore running back comes to Oregon after spending two seasons at Tulane. In just two seasons with the Green Wave, Hughes amassed 523 carries, 2,279 rushing yards, and 24 touchdowns, 15 of those coming in 2024. Hughes also hauled in 30 catches for 243 yards and two scores over his two-season tenure.
Hughes’ 1,401 rushing yards this season are the ninth-most among FBS running backs. All eight running backs ahead of Hughes on the FBS rushing leaderboard are entering the NFL Draft after this season.
After the regular season, Hughes was recognized for his dominant performance. He was named an All-AAC First Team member in both 2023 and 2024 and was also a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back.
Hughes has the opportunity to make an instant impact at Oregon as leading running back Jordan James announced his decision to enter the 2025 NFL Draft earlier this week. Hughes, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound running back, will likely compete for the starting spot alongside returning senior Noah Whittington and incoming junior Jayden Limar.
Hughes was a three-star recruit out of Birmingham, Alabama, ultimately committing to Tulane. After sitting out his first year due to injury, Hughes quickly became the backbone of Tulane’s offense and one of the most sought-after prospects in the portal this offseason. Hughes will join the Ducks as a redshirt junior with two years of eligibility remaining.
Oregon is an appealing destination for transfers for various reasons. For one, the Ducks have a reputation for developing transfers into some of the nation’s most elite players. Take Dillon Gabriel, for example. Gabriel transferred to Oregon and developed into a Heisman finalist. Oregon also boasts extensive NIL opportunities for student-athletes, such as DOAF, and its Nike ties are a significant draw. However, arguably the most compelling reason for Hughes is the opportunity to play alongside his brother.
Hughes is the older brother of incoming five-star freshman cornerback Na’eem Offord, who flipped his commitment from Ohio State to the Ducks during the early signing period in December.
Historically, Oregon has excelled in family affairs. Brothers Bo Nix and Tez Johnson worked to challenge each other, which ultimately made the duo even more dangerous for opponents. Hughes and Offord have the opportunity to push each other in practice as they play on opposite sides of the ball.
Hughes’ announcement to commit to Oregon came shortly after another significant commitment for the Ducks. Earlier in the day, former Florida State wide receiver Malik Benson also pledged to Oregon.
Hughes and Benson might not be Oregon’s final offseason additions. The transfer portal opened on Dec. 7 and closed on Dec. 28, though players on teams still playing in the postseason will get an additional five-day window to enter the portal after their seasons end.
With Oregon's growing transfer list, talented freshmen, and seasoned veterans returning, the Ducks seem to have all the pieces to make another run in the College Football Playoff.
