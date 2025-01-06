Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Replaces Jayden Daniels, Earns Game Ball vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Washington Commanders have secured their No. 6 NFC seed in the playoffs, and it's all thanks to a last second win courtesy of an Oregon Ducks legend. With 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels exiting the Commanders' contest against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday evening, Washington turned to their older Heisman-winning back-up to get the job done: Marcus Mariota.
Mariota, who has only entered two regular season games for the Commanders (both back in October against the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers) entered the game to begin the third quarter after Daniels was benched during halftime.
"Jayden had some mild soreness in his leg, and I thought we were going to need legs in this game,, They were (moving towards) upfield, so I thought this is going to be a game where the quarterback's going to have to use their legs some. And that was accurate," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said of the decision to bench Daniels and activate Mariota.
Mariota indeed used his legs, with the former Duck putting up a 5-yard rushing touchdown to kick off the fourth quarter. He rushed 56-yards off of five carries to end the game.
In the passing game, Mariota was 15-18 in completions for 161-yards and two touchdowns, including a buzzer beater game winner 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Terry McLaurin to secure a 23-19 win and the No. 6 seed in the NFC
"All these guys," Mariota said during a post game interview on FOX Sports, "This whole year has been unbelievable. These guys have been fighting. Doesn't matter what the score is, these guys are giving it their all. I just went in there and did my job."
Mariota won the week 18 game ball in the Commanders' locker room as well for his efforts.
Known for his humility and leadership, Mariota has been a mentor for Daniels all season, with the pair going viral just a week prior to this Sunday night match-up. Winded and kneeling off a rush in overtime, Mariota picked the young quarterback up and gave him some encouraging words that later made their way to social media. Mariota is also a known mentor for outgoing Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Daniels spoke about Mariota's performance during the contest vs the Cowboys and what it means to have the "Flyin' Hawaiian" as a mentor figure.
"It means a lot. I'm so happy for him and everything he's been through in his career. He didn't have to take me under his wing, and he'd done that plus more. So I was so happy for him to go out there and have a game like this. Last play, go out there and walk it off," Daniels said postgame.
This massive win for Mariota tops off a whirlwind series of events for the former Duck, as Mariota spent Christmas Day welcoming the birth of his son and second child, Maika Mariota.
"Very blessed to have my little son and, yeah, it's been very, very, very special for me," Mariota said. "It's hard to put into words."
The Commanders will play in the Wild Card Round on Sunday, Jan. 12 at the NFC South Champion and No. 3 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
