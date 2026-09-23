Ole Miss Rebels Make Big Push to Flip Oregon Ducks Four-Star Recruit

The No. 20 Oregon Ducks can certainly shake up the top 25 by beating No. 12 USC.

And in the process, they win back this key verbal commitment that placed the Ducks and their fans on high alert on Sept. 22.

Oregon Recruit Won Over by SEC Atmosphere

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Darby Winter

Oregon must find a new way to prevent four-star wide receiver/cornerback Tae Walden Jr. from drifting off.

Because the versatile Collierville High of Tennessee talent took in the LSU vs. Ole Miss matchup on Sept. 19, Walden didn't hesitate to tell national recruiting analyst for On3/Rivals Steve Wiltfong that he fell in love with the atmosphere in Oxford for the Rebels' epic 32-24 win.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) carries the ball against LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The weekend was amazing,” Walden said to Wiltfong. “It was without a doubt the loudest game I’ve ever been to. What continues to stand out is how consistent that staff is with reassuring me that I’d be a instant impact guy on all three sides of the ball and would put up numbers on both offense and defense.”

Walden's words ignites new concern for Ducks fans or even the likes of coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff. Walden just painted a picture that he fell in love with the atmosphere at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, even describing how Oxford became louder than Eugene.

Walden even adds that Ole Miss is "definitely among the top" on his list of options outside of Oregon. So now this fuels the belief that Oregon must dig deep to win over Walden once again.

Oregon Beat Out Multiple SEC Teams for Tae Walden

Collierville’s Tae Walden Jr. poses for a portrait as part of The Commercial Appeal’s Dandy Dozen at Collierville High School on July 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon managed to beat Ole Miss previously for Walden's services.

Let alone multiple SEC teams, as Walden placed Georgia, LSU and Auburn hats on the table next to an Oregon hat and a Rebels hat. But he ultimately placed the Ducks hat on his head by announcing his verbal commitment back on July 1.

Oregon Ducks warming up before Portland State | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks n SI

The Ducks managed to win over Walden during his official visit to Eugene on June 19. Oregon landed a potential deep threat and its next explosive wide receiver by landing Walden.

He also joined a growing group of deadly wideouts heading inside Autzen Stadium. Oregon won over five-star Dakota Guerrant from Harper Woods, Michigan, during the summer. Fellow five-star wideout, per ESPN and Glassboro, New Jersey native Xavier Sabb also joined the 2027 recruiting class with his July verbal commitment.

So Walden becomes the first reported Ducks commitment to take a visit down in SEC land. Yet he's not the only notable recruiting angle attached to Oregon ahead of the USC showdown.

Another Recruit Twist the Ducks Must Monitor

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Darby Winter

Oregon will have one of its five-star class of 2028 recruiting targets on hand for the Sept. 26 primetime showdown, except this rising recruit is there to watch USC, really.

Safety from Powder Springs High in McEachern, Georgia, Casey Barner is taking in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for this heavyweight Big Ten Conference showdown. Barner remains uncommitted but also owns an offer from the Ducks.

He's the only known recruit with offers from both powers who plans to watch the game.

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