Will Five-Star Ohio State Commit Na'eem Offord Flip to the Oregon Ducks?
Five-star cornerback prospect Na’eem Offord, from Birmingham, Alabama, has been committed to Ohio State since February. In addition to visits with Ohio State and Alabama this summer, Offord visited Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Eugene on June 14.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Offord is ranked No. 9 overall and is the No. 3 cornerback prospect in the country in 2025.
While his commitment to Ohio State coach Ryan Day and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton has not wavered, Offord announced he will be returning to Eugene for another visit on Oct. 12. Perhaps by design, Day and his Buckeyes team will also travel to Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12 to face Lanning and the Ducks.
Recruits often speak highly of their visits to Eugene in the offseason, but the gameday experience might be the Ducks’ ace in the hole. Offord will be visiting Eugene for the biggest game of Oregon’s season on Oct. 12, and the primetime kickoff against a highly ranked Buckeyes team should combine for an amazing atmosphere in Autzen.
The introduction of NIL has limited the number of flips in high school recruiting, but Lanning and company have proven to be relentless. In last year’s 2024 recruiting class, top-100 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan signed with the Ducks after being committed to the Buckeyes for nearly four months.
Safe to say, no prospects on Lanning’s radar can be counted out until they sign elsewhere.
Lanning and his staff were serious contenders for No. 7 overall cornerback DJ Pickett, ranked No. 2 overall at his position, before he committed to LSU. However, the Ducks are still looking to add to an already talented defensive backfield.
After a busy summer of recruiting, the Ducks secured pledges from five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and safety Trey McNutt for the 2025 class.
Speaking of commits taking visits elsewhere, McNutt's plan is to still visit Ohio State.
The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back told 247Sports in Mid-June that he would visit Ohio State in the season, whether he committed to another school before then or not.
"Yeah, I still plan to visit Ohio State," McNutt said to 247Sports in June. "Probably in the season."
The Shaker Heights (Ohio) five-star prospect became Oregon's first-ever five-star safety and earned the honor of the highest-rated defensive back commitment in Duck program history.
At the cornerback position, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and defensive backs coach Chris Hampton currently hold four-star cornerback Dorian Brew’s commitment. Brew is ranked the No. 5 CB in the nation. In addition, four-star athlete Brandon Finney is expected to contribute on defense.
