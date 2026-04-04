How the Oregon Ducks Are Affected by Donald Trump's Executive Order

Since name, image, and likeness (NIL) was given the green light in July of 2021 and the transfer portal opened up a type of "free agency" concept in October of 2018, the college football world continues to adapt to athletes becoming progressively more akin to their professional level elders.

The most recent update to these features of college athletics comes straight from the White House and will have a lasting impacts on programs across the country, including the Oregon Ducks.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Donald Trump's College Football Executive Order

For those who might be tuned in more to recruiting than politics, here's the basic rundown of president Donald Trump's executive order: a demand that the NCAA enforce a baseline five years of eligibility for all football athletes with one allowed transfer.

Once an athlete completes their four-year undergraduate college degree under this executive order, that athlete is eligible for one more transfer.

This executive order is expected to be enforced on August 1 of this year as a way to limit the amount of times an athlete can transfer from school to school, which can both push athletes to complete their studies as well as give programs a sense of stability to keep players on their roster and be able to manage NIL funds being offered to athletes from other teams as an incentive for transferring year after year.

The order is likely to be challenged, but its implications on the sport would be felt by Oregon and the Ducks' transfer portal activity.

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Similarity with the SCORE Act

The Big Ten Conference commissioner, Tony Petitti, released a statement shortly after the executive order was signed comparing Trump's executive order to the SCORE Act ("Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements Act”), which was a bill introduced in July of 2025 enforcing that student athletes were not employees of the institution they play for, therefore programs did not fall under the same compensation laws as a regular business.

It also instates that no institution can stop a student athlete from entering an outside NIL agreement and that agents can only take a certain percentage of NIL deal compensation.

The SCORE Act also seeks to put parameters on entries into the transfer portal, instate mandatory mental health professionals for athletes at all programs, and solidify a set length of eligibility.

Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

What Tony Petitti Had to Say

Petitti emphasized in his statement thanks to Trump for his order as well as encouraging the swift passing of the SCORE Act through Congress.

“Consistent with President Trump’s executive order, the bipartisan SCORE Act thoughtfully addresses name, image and likeness for student-athletes, protecting academic and athletic opportunities provided through women’s and Olympic sports program, and expands resources to support student-athletes on and off the field," Petitti said. "We will continue to work with a broad coalition of college sports stakeholders and members of Congress to enact this legislation.”

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks on the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

How This Impacts the Oregon Ducks

Programs across the nation likely won't see a major impact from this executive order until the 2027 transfer portal opening, which will be on Jan. 2 through Jan. 16 (that period was established starting in the 2026 transfer portal opening), but this new change would certainly weigh on the minds of high school recruits looking for their landing spot.

In a way, Oregon would need to be more selective about the athletes they bring on, and vice versa for those players. If an athlete doesn't get the playing time or is beat out for a starting spot, they must now more harshly consider staying and developing instead of transferring from program to program year after year seeking more playing time.

Think of a situation like former Oregon Duck quarterback Tyler Shough as an example. Shough transferred from Oregon to Texas Tech in 2021 with three years of eligibility left. Once he finished his degree at Texas Tech, Shough then became a graduate transfer at Louisville in 2023 before becoming a second round pick to the New Orleans Saints in the 2024 NFL Draft. Under this executive order, this would be how athletes that desire a transfer operate.

Basically, for Oregon, this means a lower frequency of potential talent entering the transfer portal every year, but it also means more athletes becoming very intentional with their college choices. Many recruits or transfers may want a guarantee of playing time for their transfer.

On the other hand, this order may lead more players to develop, which Oregon has had success with players like junior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, senior linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, and senior linebacker Teitum Tuioti, who all developed solely at Oregon under coach Dan Lanning's tenure.

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