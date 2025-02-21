Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Akili Smith Jr., Michigan's Bryce Underwood Sign NIL Deal With Hollister

Oregon Ducks' quarterback Akili Smith Jr. and Michigan Wolverines' Bryce Underwood were among a group of incoming recruits to sign a name, image, and likeness deal with Hollister. The potential future quarterback for Oregon is already reaping the NIL rewards alongside high-profile recruits like Underwood and Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair.

Cory Pappas

Dec 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback commit Bryce Underwood addresses the crowd during a basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback commit Bryce Underwood addresses the crowd during a basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks class of 2025 signee, quarterback Akili Smith Jr. signed an NIL deal with Hollister according to Postgame. 

Smith Jr. is among some of the top high school recruits to sign with Hollister. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, Ohio State quarterback Tavien St. Clair, and Tennessee linebacker Jadon Perlotte.

The list continues with four-star quarterback George McIntyre (Tennessee), four-star wide receiver (Michigan), four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery (Georgia), four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., and three-safety Cody Haddad (Ohio State).

Akili Smith Jr. Signs NIL Deal

Michigan signee Bryce Underwood smiles during national signing day at Belleville High School in Belleville on Wednesday, Dec.
Michigan signee Bryce Underwood smiles during national signing day at Belleville High School in Belleville on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Akili Smith Jr. has an NIL valuation of $558,000 according to On3, the 7th-highest NIL valuation of any class of 2025 quarterback. He’s only behind Michigan’s Bryce Underwood, Alabama’s Keelon Russell, Colorado’s Julian Lewis, USC’s Husan Longstreet, Ohio State’s Tavien St. Clair, Aubrun’s Duece Knight, and Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. 

Sagapolutele and Smith Jr. both signed with Oregon on national signing day, but Sagapolutele ended up transferring to the California Golden Bears. This leaves Smith Jr. as the lone class of 2025 quarterback to be with Oregon heading into the 2025 season. 

Hollister NIL Deal

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) drops a pass guarded by Auburn Tigers defensive back Jay Crawford (23) a
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) drops a pass guarded by Auburn Tigers defensive back Jay Crawford (23) as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 14-6 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hollister is a clothing brand that has securing NIL deals with elite college athletes. One is Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams. Williams took the college football world by storm last season as a freshman. Despite only being 17 years old during his freshman year, he had 865 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns.

Like Father, Like Son

Oct 29, 2000; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Akili Smith (11) throws in the pocket during the game agains
Oct 29, 2000; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Akili Smith (11) throws in the pocket during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Bengals beat the Browns 12-3. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Just as his father did, Akili Smith Jr. is off to Oregon for his college football career. His father Akili Smith played for the Ducks in 1997 and 1998. Smith played in 21 games and threw for 4,605 yards, 13 interceptions, and rushed for 378 yards and five touchdowns. 

Oregon went 7-5 in 1997 and 8-4 in 1998, with their season’s capping off with a Las Vegas Bowl win over Air Force in ’97, and an Aloha Classic loss to Colorado in ’98.

Smith was taken as the No. 3 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He had a fairly short NFL career and didn’t play a snap after the 2002 season. 

Oregon's NIL Valuation Leader

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart attempts to avoid a tackle from Maryland defensive back Dante Trader Jr. as the Oregon Duck
Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart attempts to avoid a tackle from Maryland defensive back Dante Trader Jr. as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Duck heading into the 2025 season with the highest NIL valuation is wide receiver Evan Stewart. His valuation according to On3 is $1.7 million. The next closest Ducks is defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei with a valuation of $722 thousand. Class of 2025 wide receiver Dakorien Moore is at $652 thousand.

Stewart wrapped up his third collegiate season in 2024 with 613 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to Oregon.

There were rumblings that Stewart would enter the 2025 NFL Draft, but he decided that he would come back to Eugene for another shot at a national title. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and presumed starting quarterback Dante Moore have to be thrilled by that.

Cory Pappas
