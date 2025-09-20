Ducks Digest

Top-Tier Guard Jasiah Jervis No Longer Considering Oregon Ducks in Recruitment

From the 2026 recruiting class, shooting guard Jasiah Jervis cancelled his official visits with the Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns. International prospect Wei Lin, as well as 2026's No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes, are currently in Eugene.

Arden Cravalho

Stepinac's Jasiah Jervis (25) and Iona's Joe Wolf (11) battle for a loose ball during the Crusader Classic at the Westchester County Center in White Plains Jan. 4, 2025.
Stepinac's Jasiah Jervis (25) and Iona's Joe Wolf (11) battle for a loose ball during the Crusader Classic at the Westchester County Center in White Plains Jan. 4, 2025. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks, as well as the Texas Longhorns, are no longer in the running for four-star shooting guard recruit Jasiah Jervis after he cancelled his official visits with the two college basketball programs, per Rivals' Joe Tipton.

Jervis was originally planning on coming to see coach Dana Altman and the rest of the facilities in Eugene on Oct. 10.

Jasiah Jervis of Stepinac shoots against Nazareth during a CHSAA Class AA basketball game at Archbishop Stepinac High School
Jasiah Jervis of Stepinac shoots against Nazareth during a CHSAA Class AA basketball game at Archbishop Stepinac High School Feb. 2, 2025. Stepinac defeated Nazareth 68-55. / Seth Harrison/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 product from Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York, is now considering the following six schools:

Florida Gators

Illinois Fighting Illini

Michigan State Spartans

NC State Wolfpack

Pittsburgh Panthers

Tennessee Volunteers

Oregon is in need of eventual replacements for junior point guard Jackson Shelstad and senior combo guard TK Simpkins in the backcourt. 2026's four-star point guard Tay Kinney and four-star shooting guard Adam Oumiddoch officially visited the Ducks from Sept. 5-7. The pair were teammates with the Wildcat Select on the Adidas 3SSB AAU Circuit and also compete with Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kinney will make his decision on Sept. 28. Along with Oregon, he will be deciding between the likes of the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Kansas Jayhawks, Indiana Hoosiers, and Arkansas Razorbacks. He's originally from Newport, Kentucky.

Newport's Taylen Kinney is all smiles after the Wildcats beat the Lloyd Memorial Juggernauts
Newport's Taylen Kinney is all smiles after the Wildcats beat the Lloyd Memorial Juggernauts, 60-29, in a Ninth Region semifinal game on March 10, 2024, at Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Ky. / Brendan Connelly/ The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

In international recruiting, 22-year-old Chinese shooting guard Wei Lin is checking out the campus in the Pacific Northwest, landing in the United States on Sept. 18. The prolific and pure scorer averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 36 professional games played for the Nanjing Tongxi Monkey Kings in 2024-25. He shot 37 percent on three-pointers and 88 percent from the charity stripe.

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Practice That 'Wasn't Up To Standard'

MORE: Isaiah World Reveals How He Went From No. 1 Transfer To Oregon Ducks Enforcer

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Oregon State In Autzen Stadium

Oakland Soldiers’ Tyran Stokes (4) shoots a free throw during a game at Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center
Oakland Soldiers’ Tyran Stokes (4) shoots a free throw during a game at Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2026's top overall recruit Tyran Stokes steps on campus

Five-star small forward Tyran Stokes is the coveted prize in the 2026 class, and he's currently in Eugene from Sept. 19-21.

The country's unanimous No. 1 standout from Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks in California has taken trips already to see what the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, USC Trojans, and Kansas Jayhawks have to offer. Stokes is originally from Louisville, Kentucky.

At a towering 6-7 and bulky 225 pounds with a seven-foot wingspan, he's the full offensive package as a driving force at the rim but can still make plays as a guard and get others involved. Stokes is deadly when leading the fastbreak and hard to stop in the open floor.

When playing with the well-known Oakland Soldiers on the Nike EYBL Circuit during the summer, he averaged 22.2 points on 51.4 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. He led the entire circuit with 10.4 rebounds per game.

Three other frontcourt talents recently visited Oregon

Sept. 5-7 was a busy time for the Ducks' coaching staff as they welcomed a haul of recruits (along with Kinney and Oumiddoch) with size out on the wing and in the low post from the class of 2026:

Five-star small forward Christian Collins (Rivals' No. 8 overall recruit)

Four-star small forward Tajh Ariza (Rivals' No. 17 overall recruit)

Four-star center Ethan Taylor (Rivals' No. 25 overall recruit)

Ariza is the son of 2009 NBA champion and former Los Angeles Lakers small forward Trevor Ariza.

feed

Published
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.

Home/Basketball