Top-Tier Guard Jasiah Jervis No Longer Considering Oregon Ducks in Recruitment
The Oregon Ducks, as well as the Texas Longhorns, are no longer in the running for four-star shooting guard recruit Jasiah Jervis after he cancelled his official visits with the two college basketball programs, per Rivals' Joe Tipton.
Jervis was originally planning on coming to see coach Dana Altman and the rest of the facilities in Eugene on Oct. 10.
The 2026 product from Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York, is now considering the following six schools:
Florida Gators
Illinois Fighting Illini
Michigan State Spartans
NC State Wolfpack
Pittsburgh Panthers
Tennessee Volunteers
Oregon is in need of eventual replacements for junior point guard Jackson Shelstad and senior combo guard TK Simpkins in the backcourt. 2026's four-star point guard Tay Kinney and four-star shooting guard Adam Oumiddoch officially visited the Ducks from Sept. 5-7. The pair were teammates with the Wildcat Select on the Adidas 3SSB AAU Circuit and also compete with Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kinney will make his decision on Sept. 28. Along with Oregon, he will be deciding between the likes of the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Kansas Jayhawks, Indiana Hoosiers, and Arkansas Razorbacks. He's originally from Newport, Kentucky.
In international recruiting, 22-year-old Chinese shooting guard Wei Lin is checking out the campus in the Pacific Northwest, landing in the United States on Sept. 18. The prolific and pure scorer averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 36 professional games played for the Nanjing Tongxi Monkey Kings in 2024-25. He shot 37 percent on three-pointers and 88 percent from the charity stripe.
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Practice That 'Wasn't Up To Standard'
MORE: Isaiah World Reveals How He Went From No. 1 Transfer To Oregon Ducks Enforcer
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Oregon State In Autzen Stadium
2026's top overall recruit Tyran Stokes steps on campus
Five-star small forward Tyran Stokes is the coveted prize in the 2026 class, and he's currently in Eugene from Sept. 19-21.
The country's unanimous No. 1 standout from Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks in California has taken trips already to see what the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, USC Trojans, and Kansas Jayhawks have to offer. Stokes is originally from Louisville, Kentucky.
At a towering 6-7 and bulky 225 pounds with a seven-foot wingspan, he's the full offensive package as a driving force at the rim but can still make plays as a guard and get others involved. Stokes is deadly when leading the fastbreak and hard to stop in the open floor.
When playing with the well-known Oakland Soldiers on the Nike EYBL Circuit during the summer, he averaged 22.2 points on 51.4 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. He led the entire circuit with 10.4 rebounds per game.
Three other frontcourt talents recently visited Oregon
Sept. 5-7 was a busy time for the Ducks' coaching staff as they welcomed a haul of recruits (along with Kinney and Oumiddoch) with size out on the wing and in the low post from the class of 2026:
Five-star small forward Christian Collins (Rivals' No. 8 overall recruit)
Four-star small forward Tajh Ariza (Rivals' No. 17 overall recruit)
Four-star center Ethan Taylor (Rivals' No. 25 overall recruit)
Ariza is the son of 2009 NBA champion and former Los Angeles Lakers small forward Trevor Ariza.