Oregon Ducks Betting Odds vs. Northwestern Wildcats Released
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are coming off a massive 69-3 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Ducks once again showed up on all cylinders and are proving to be one of the most dominant teams in college football.
After a big win, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are off to their first Big Ten opponent of the season, the Northwestern Wildcats. The matchup will take place on Sept. 13 and will be the first away game for the Ducks.
Betting Odds:
The Oregon Ducks are 27.5-point favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -4500, and the total points are 52.5.
Can Oregon Maintain Explosiveness?
The Oregon Ducks are coming off an explosive performance, which started right away against Oklahoma State. Running back Noah Whittington kicked off the big plays on the Ducks’ first drive with a 59-yard rushing touchdown.
Oregon once again showed off its running back depth, finishing the game with 312 total rushing yards and five touchdowns. Six players on the offense rushed for over 20 yards. Whittington led the team with 91 rushing yards, but running back Jayden Limar was right behind him with 87.
Whittington is having a big season as the team's No. 1 running back in the first two weeks. He leads the team with 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
For the second week in a row, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore showed why he was named the starting quarterback. He finished the game going 16-of-21 for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Moore averaged 12.7 yards per pass, and his longest play was a throw to wide receiver Dakorien Moore, resulting in a 65-yard touchdown.
With how well-rounded Oregon's offense is, the Northwestern Wildcats have a tough task ahead.
Oregon’s Defense Tough To Break Through
Though Oregon did let one big play occur, the defense stood its ground once again. Oklahoma State’s offense was limited to just 67 passing yards and 144 rushing yards. The Ducks did not allow the Cowboys to enter the end zone, a big victory for defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.
The Ducks finished the matchup with two sacks, four tackles for loss, and seven passes defended. Defensive back Peyton Woodyard and linebacker Jerry Mixon had major plays towards the end of the game, both having a pick-six.
If Oregon’s defense picks up the pace early, Northwestern could have a hard time gaining any momentum. As large favorites, the Ducks could walk away with another big win, remaining undefeated.
Northwestern Sneaky Opponent?
The Northwestern Wildcats are 1-1, coming off a big win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks, 42-7. The Wildcats are led by quarterback Preston Stone, who had a big game against Western Illinois. He went 21-of-29 for 245 yards and three touchdowns.
Stone spread the ball around well, hitting nine different receivers. Wide receiver Griffin Wilde led the team with five receptions for 94 yards, with the longest reception being for 46 yards.
While Oregon has done well stopping the run, the Wildcats have a sneaky strong ground game. Against the Leathernecks, the Wildcats rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns. While Oregon is the favorite entering the game, Northwestern is going to come out strong, hoping to pull off a major upset.
Time Zone Worries?
One of the biggest aspects of the game that the Northwestern Wildcats have on their side is the time zone difference. The matchup will take place at 11 a.m. CT (9 a.m. PT). With it being an early morning for the Ducks, Oregon will have to avoid starting slow.
Getting a conference win early in the season and staying undefeated will be crucial for the Ducks as the program looks to return to the College Football Playoff.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and Northwestern Wildcats will kick off at 9 a.m. PT on Sept. 13. The game will take place at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium in Illinois
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
