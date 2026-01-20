One Big Question for Dan Lanning Entering Year Five at Oregon

Dan Lanning is entering his fifth season as the Oregon Ducks' head coach. After missing out on the College Football Playoff championship this season, he has one big question ahead of a potentially make-or-break year in 2026.

Can Lanning steer the Ducks to a national championship next season with two new coordinators?

Why Stay In-House?

The Ducks lost offensive coordinator Will Stein to Kentucky. He is the second consecutive offensive coordinator from Oregon to accept a head coaching gig under Lanning. Prior to Stein, the Ducks had Kenny Dillingham as their playcaller before he was hired by Arizona State.

Stein was an outside hire, coming from UTSA. But Lanning didn't make that decision the second time around as he promoted Drew Mehringer from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator.

Similarly, when defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi left for the Cal job, Lanning decided to stay in-house once again and promoted safeties coach Chris Hampton to defensive coordinator. Hampton is only the second defensive cooridnator hired under Lanning. Lupoi was hired onto Lanning's inaugural staff in Eugene.

Lanning wanted to keep continuity with his staff as represented in both of his hires. Mehringer and Hampton both have previous experience as coordinators, making them not extremely foreign to the job.

Chris Hampton And The Defense

Prior to getting hired at Oregon, Hampton worked as Tulane's defensive coordinator from 2021-22. In addition to his duties as Ducks' safeties coach, he served as the team's co-defensive coordinator along with Lupoi. Hampton has the experience of calling defenses and learned under Lupoi, one of the top defensive minds in the country.

Hampton will have the personnel to win games. The Ducks retained a lot of talent, especially in the front seven. Coming back for next season is defensive linemen A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander in addition to defensive ends Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti.

Washington and Uiagalelei could've potentially went in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but decided to run it back for one more season.

Oregon was also active in the transfer portal. They brought in Koi Perich, the No. 1 safety and No. 12 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' rankings.

Drew Mehringer And The Offense

Oregon Tight Ends coach Drew Mehringer during practice 2022. Eug 031222 Oregon Fb 07 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mehringer also served as the team's co-offensive coordinator along with his duties as tight ends coach. He has experience being involved in the Ducks' offensive game planning and will keep the ball rolling with Stein out.

Retention was a big deal for the Ducks this season on both sides of the ball. Mehringer will be working with quarterback Dante Moore, who had a case as the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft if he declared.

Moore will be throwing to wide receivers Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and Jeremiah McClellan as well as tight end Jamari Johnson, giving Oregon one of the best group of pass catchers in the country.

Despite having two new coordinators entering next season, the amount of talent the Ducks retained and brought in through the transfer portal will give them a legitimate opportunity to win the 2026 national championship.

