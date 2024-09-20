Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Hits Recruiting Trail During Bye Week
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning was at a top-20 high school football matchup between No. 10 Serra and No. 19 Oaks Christian in Southern California on Thursday night because the Ducks are on a bye this week.
Lanning Making Most of the Bye Week
Coach Dan Lanning is making the most of the Oregon Ducks bye week. As the Ducks prepare for their Big Ten conference opener on Sept. 28 against the UCLA Bruins, Lanning made a point to attend one of the West Coast's biggest high school football games on Thursday night.
Oaks Christian took down Junipero Serra by a score of 13-6, and there were a lot of high-level players that took the field.
Oaks Christian Running Back, Deshonne Redeaux
One of the big names in this JSerra vs. Oaks Christian game was Oaks Christian running back Deshonne Redeaux. Redeaux is a 4-star running back in the class of 2026. Lanning has already made an offer to Redeaux. Oregon has some competition as schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, USC, and others have already given Redeaux an offer.
Deshonne Redeaux is a 5-10, 195 pound running back and is one of the fastest players in the nation posting impressive times in the 100 meters. As a freshman, he ran 10.42.
According to National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins of 247sports, Redeaux has a “high ceiling.”
“A true home run threat from anywhere on the field. Has some wiggle to him, can make a defender miss in the open field and runs hard. . . . Decisive runner, doesn’t dance around or try to be too cute, hits he hole and isn’t afraid to initiate contact. . . . Catches the ball well out of the backfield," says Biggins.
He reminds scouts of the current Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs was a pro bowler last season in his rookie year in the NFL.
Serra Cornerback, Duvay Williams
Lanning also saw Serra cornerback Duvay Williams. Williams is a highly-rated member of the class of 2027. Like Redeaux, Williams has offers from Oregon and other big schools such as Alabama and Georgia.
Biggins says of Williams, “He is a two-way player who could end up at corner or receiver in college. He has excellent ball skills, is explosive in and out of his breaks and can get down the field.”
A couple of players that Williams reminds scouts of are former Serra and USC Trojans, wide receiver Robert Woods and cornerback Adoree Jackson.
Both Woods and Jackson were All-Americans at USC before entering the NFL. Woods is currently a member of the Houston Texans while Jackson is playing for the New York Giants.
