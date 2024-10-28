Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Prediction: Rose Bowl vs. Penn State, Notre Dame?
EUGENE- After a 38-9 win over Illinois, the Oregon Ducks defended their position at the top of the college football rankings. The No. 1 Ducks entered the 2024 season as favorites not only for the Big Ten conference title but also as serious contenders for the national championship. So far, Oregon has met and exceeded preseason expectations. The Ducks are the No. 1 team in the nation for the second consecutive week and are undefeated on the season with an 8-0 record. Now the question arises: What could the College Football Playoff bracket look like for Oregon?
Each week following Saturday’s games, USA Today’s Matt Hayes releases his prediction for the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket. After Oregon’s decisive win over Illinois, Hayes had high praise for the Ducks’ recent performances.
"The Ducks are beginning to flex on defense, giving up just nine combined points in the last two weeks to Purdue and Illinois," Hayes noted.
Hayes projected the following teams in the first round of the College Football Playoff:
CFP First Round Games:
(12) Boise State at (5) Ohio State
(11) Indiana at (6) Texas
(10) Notre Dame at (7) Penn State
(9) Texas A&M at (8) Tennessee
Quarterfinals:
Sugar Bowl: (1) Georgia vs. Tennessee/Texas A&M winner
Rose Bowl: (2) Oregon vs. Notre Dame/Penn State winner
Peach Bowl: (3) Miami vs. Indiana/Texas winner
Fiesta Bowl: (4) BYU vs. Ohio State/Boise State winner
Another factor to consider in Oregon's playoff path is the potential seeding implications for the College Football Playoff bracket. If Oregon continues its unbeaten run and claims the Big Ten Championship, they’re highly likely to secure a top seed in the CFP, potentially even the No. 1 or No. 2 spot, depending on how other top-ranked teams, like Georgia and Miami, finish their seasons.
A top-two seed would give the Ducks a significant advantage, as it would allow them to face a lower-seeded team in the quarterfinals and keep them closer to home for a Rose Bowl appearance. Oregon's high ranking also provides some cushion in the event of an unexpected close game or minor setback, which could help secure their spot in the CFP even if the remainder of the season presents challenges.
In this bracket, Oregon would potentially return to the historic Rose Bowl for a matchup against the winner of Penn State and Notre Dame—two teams that are not on the Ducks’ regular season schedule. Although Penn State and Oregon share the Big Ten conference, they don’t meet in regular season play. However, a showdown in the Big Ten Championship game remains possible.
Penn State is also undefeated this season, boasting a 7-0 record and the nation’s No. 3 ranking, just behind Oregon. Close behind them is No. 4 Ohio State, sitting at 6-1, with their only loss coming at the hands of the Ducks earlier this season.
Oregon is in an excellent position for both the Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Still, critical games remain on the schedule, including road games against Michigan at the Big House and a rivalry clash with Washington at Autzen Stadium. While both Michigan and Washington are unranked, upsets are always possible, and the Ducks must stay focused to secure these wins.
Meanwhile, Penn State and Ohio State are fighting for their spot in the conference championship game. Their matchup at Beaver Stadium on Saturday will likely have significant playoff implications and could determine which team Oregon might face in the Big Ten title game.
For now, Oregon is in prime position for a College Football Playoff berth. However, to solidify their spot, the Ducks must first close out the regular season with wins over Michigan and Washington.
