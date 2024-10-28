Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Prediction: Rose Bowl vs. Penn State, Notre Dame?

After a win over Illinois, the Oregon Ducks remain solidified as the No. 1 team in the country and a top contender for the College Football Playoff. With a potential appearance in the Big Ten Championship game, the Ducks might face Penn State, Notre Dame, or Miami in the postseason.

Olivia Cleary

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) warms up before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) warms up before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

EUGENE- After a 38-9 win over Illinois, the Oregon Ducks defended their position at the top of the college football rankings. The No. 1 Ducks entered the 2024 season as favorites not only for the Big Ten conference title but also as serious contenders for the national championship. So far, Oregon has met and exceeded preseason expectations. The Ducks are the No. 1 team in the nation for the second consecutive week and are undefeated on the season with an 8-0 record. Now the question arises: What could the College Football Playoff bracket look like for Oregon?  

Each week following Saturday’s games, USA Today’s Matt Hayes releases his prediction for the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket. After Oregon’s decisive win over Illinois, Hayes had high praise for the Ducks’ recent performances. 

Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden celebrates a touchdown by Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden celebrates a touchdown by Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Ducks are beginning to flex on defense, giving up just nine combined points in the last two weeks to Purdue and Illinois," Hayes noted. 

Hayes projected the following teams in the first round of the College Football Playoff: 

CFP First Round Games:  

(12) Boise State at (5) Ohio State 

(11) Indiana at (6) Texas 

(10) Notre Dame at (7) Penn State 

(9) Texas A&M at (8) Tennessee 

Quarterfinals:  

Sugar Bowl: (1) Georgia vs. Tennessee/Texas A&M winner 

Rose Bowl: (2) Oregon vs. Notre Dame/Penn State winner 

Peach Bowl: (3) Miami vs. Indiana/Texas winner 

Fiesta Bowl: (4) BYU vs. Ohio State/Boise State winner 

Another factor to consider in Oregon's playoff path is the potential seeding implications for the College Football Playoff bracket. If Oregon continues its unbeaten run and claims the Big Ten Championship, they’re highly likely to secure a top seed in the CFP, potentially even the No. 1 or No. 2 spot, depending on how other top-ranked teams, like Georgia and Miami, finish their seasons.

A top-two seed would give the Ducks a significant advantage, as it would allow them to face a lower-seeded team in the quarterfinals and keep them closer to home for a Rose Bowl appearance. Oregon's high ranking also provides some cushion in the event of an unexpected close game or minor setback, which could help secure their spot in the CFP even if the remainder of the season presents challenges.  

Sione Laulea (13) returns an interception during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Sione Laulea (13) returns an interception during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In this bracket, Oregon would potentially return to the historic Rose Bowl for a matchup against the winner of Penn State and Notre Dame—two teams that are not on the Ducks’ regular season schedule. Although Penn State and Oregon share the Big Ten conference, they don’t meet in regular season play. However, a showdown in the Big Ten Championship game remains possible. 

Penn State is also undefeated this season, boasting a 7-0 record and the nation’s No. 3 ranking, just behind Oregon. Close behind them is No. 4 Ohio State, sitting at 6-1, with their only loss coming at the hands of the Ducks earlier this season. 

Oregon is in an excellent position for both the Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Still, critical games remain on the schedule, including road games against Michigan at the Big House and a rivalry clash with Washington at Autzen Stadium. While both Michigan and Washington are unranked, upsets are always possible, and the Ducks must stay focused to secure these wins. 

Meanwhile, Penn State and Ohio State are fighting for their spot in the conference championship game. Their matchup at Beaver Stadium on Saturday will likely have significant playoff implications and could determine which team Oregon might face in the Big Ten title game. 

For now, Oregon is in prime position for a College Football Playoff berth. However, to solidify their spot, the Ducks must first close out the regular season with wins over Michigan and Washington. 

MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Illinois Questionable Officiating: Derrick Harmon Fumble Recovery? 

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Traeshon Holden Availability vs. Illinois

MORE: LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks Beat Illinois

MORE: Oregon Duck Mascot's Comical Minion Entrance Into Autzen Stadium

MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Starting vs. Bears After Jayden Daniels Injury?

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Loud Autzen Stadium Earning Reputation In Big Ten

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Compares Marriage Proposal to Win vs. Ohio State

MORE: Nick Saban Compares Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel to Former Alabama Quarterback

Published
Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

Home/Football