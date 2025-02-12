NFL Draft Sleeper: Dallas Cowboys To Draft Oregon Ducks Running Back Jordan James?
The Oregon Ducks 2024-24 college football season was one of their best season's in program history. The program finished 13-1 with a Big Ten Conference Championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. With all the success on the field, it's no surprise to see the Ducks have their fair share of 2025 NFL Draft prospects.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his latest ranking of the top 100 NFL Draft prospects and Oregon had six players listed in the rankings with four of them coming from the offensive side of the ball. Notably, Oregon running back Jordan James got the nod of approval in a jam-packed running backs class.
Oregon running back Jordan James at No. 62 is one of the more generous rankings seen among draft experts, indicating a second or third round NFL Draft selection. James ran for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns as the lead back for the Ducks in 2024. The 5'10", 210-pound Nashville native could sneak into Day 2 of the draft depending on a team's need.
The Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are NFL teams with a major need to fill at the running back position.
The Cowboys will likely draft a running back early in the 2025 NFL Draft, but could also use another pick in the later rounds to bolster the position group after releasing Ezekiel Elliott and with Rico Dowdle as an impending free agent.
If James is available, he could be an excellent fit. The Cowboys were interested in hiring James' coach at Oregon, Ra'Shaad Samples. Dallas did hire Oregon wide receivers coach Junior Adams to coach the Cowboys receivers.
The highest-rated Ducks prospect listed is defensive lineman Derrick Harmon. The No. 19 prospect in the rankings, Harmon had 45 tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles in his lone season at Oregon. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Michigan-native drafted in the first round come April.
"Harmon is a player who can win in different ways. He forces blockers to attack air because of his lateral explosiveness, but he also uses strong, crafty hands to swat away their reaches. He must become a more consistent finisher, but there wasn't a more disruptive interior defensive lineman in college football this season," Brugler wrote.
Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. came next at the No. 31 spot in the rankings. Conerly Jr. was the leader of one of the best offensive line groups in the country and helped protect quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel in his three years in Eugene.
"A quick, fluid mover, Conerly has the range to reach his landmarks laterally in pass protection, on the move at the second level and in the run game. Because of the underdeveloped parts of his game, he will put himself in some compromised positions...but his recovery balance is exceptional," Brugler said.
Conerly Jr. and Harmon could become the first Oregon duo to both get selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Marcus Mariota and Arik Armstead did it in 2015.
Just outside of the top-50 is Oregon defensive lineman Jordan Burch. The No. 51-ranked prospect, Burch finished with 31 tackles and one forced fumble this past season for the Ducks.
Rounding out the list is wide receiver Tez Johnson at No. 89 and tight end Terrance Ferguson at No. 98. Gabriel had some of the best weapons to throw to in the country this season and the inclusion of Johnson and Ferguson inside Brugler's top 100 furthers the narrative.
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Ducks have the potential to break their program record of eight Ducks drafted.