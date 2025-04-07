Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Highlight From Spring Practice: Future Star Receiver?
As spring football in Eugene continues to ramp up, one five-star freshman seems to stand out from the rest of the 2025 recruiting class. Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore went up and made a contested catch inside Autzen Stadium earlier this week.
From Duncanville in Texas, Moore ranks as the nation's No. 5 overall player and No. 1 at his position, per On3. It seems fair to say that Oregon coach Dan Lanning has substantial expectations for the star receiver.
After the first spring practice, Lanning spoke on how Moore has the chance to be a leader for the Oregon program in just his first year as a collegiate athlete. He also explained what he expects growth-wise from each of his players throughout the spring.
"Yeah, we encourage every single guy in our program. You don't have to be a senior to be a leader, right? You don't have to have experience to be a leader, right? But you have to be willing to put yourself out there and decoy, as well... You'll make mistakes at times. But that doesn't mean you can't learn from mistakes and continue to improve, and it's about just the standard and the consistency across our team."- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
"Just looking for growth, right? Don't let your highs get too high or your lows get too low, and talk to the guys just now. But if you have a great practice, don't be satisfied. If you had a disappointing practice, don't be discouraged, right? There are opportunities to grow and continue to improve. If we have consistent growth out there in the field every day, I would be really pleased with that."- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
In his senior season of high school football, Moore finished with 74 receptions for 1,460 yards and 19 touchdowns on 19.7 yards per catch. He helped lead Duncanville to a 14-1 record and a Texas 6A D-I state semifinal appearance. Throughout his whole high school career, Moore finished with a total of 204 catches for 4,113 yards and 48 touchdowns while averaging 20.2 yards per catch.
Dakorien Moore has had a feel to see what sophomore quarterback Dante Moore can offer him through the first five spring practices in Eugene and the freshman is already is speaking high praise of the man who will be targeting him quite frequently during the fall.
"I think he (Dante Moore) will win the Heisman this year."- Dakorien Moore via The Pivot
Moore to Moore will be heard quite a bit on the television broadcasts this upcoming season. The first time that fans can see the tandem in action will be at Oregon's spring game, scheduled for Saturday, April 26. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium and can be watched on the Big Ten Network.