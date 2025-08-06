Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Gets Intriguing College Football Label
The Oregon Ducks landed the commitment of arguably the most-exciting true freshman in the country during the 2025 recruiting cycle in five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore.
From his game-breaking athleticism to his smooth route running, there isn't a whole lot Moore can't do on a football field. Prior to wide receiver Evan Stewart's potentially season-ending injury this summer, Moore was in-line to have a healthy role on the offense. Now, he's expected to be one of quarterback Dante Moore's top targets this fall.
TOP TRUE FRESHMAN IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Max Chadwick of PFF listed Moore as the No. 2 true freshman to watch. Moore was listed behind Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood.
"This past season was the year of the true freshmen, especially at wide receiver, as Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams both dominated immediately. The easy top candidate to continue that trend at the position is Moore," Chadwick said.
It's not hard to see why Chadwick pegged Moore as potentially the next great true freshman wide receiver. Moore signed to Oregon as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 4 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Following the injury to Oregon's projected No. 1 wide receiver, Evan Stewart, Moore has a unique chance to be the leading receiver for one of the best programs in the country. Stewart suffered a patellar tendon injury this past June and his recovery timeline is unknown.
Chadwick listed former Oregon commit Dallas Wilson, now a Florida Gator, as the No. 4 true freshman to watch. Wilson is expected to also be one of the top weapons for Florida quarterback DJ Lagway.
OREGON'S OFFENSE TO DOMINATE?
In a preseason coaches poll released by ESPN, the Ducks were slotted as the No. 7 team in the country, meaning Moore could be in a very similar role to Smith, who was one of the best players on the field for Ohio State.
Moore won't be the only player that is must-see television this season. Expect tight end Kenyon Sadiq to become a big factor in the Ducks' passing attack. The tight end position typically plays a sizable part of Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein's scheme and Sadiq is one of the most talented players at the position.
The Ducks also have another freshman from their 2025 recruiting class that could potentially make an impact early in his career. On the defensive side of the ball, the Ducks signed five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord. He was the No. 3 cornerback and No. 13 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Considering the defensive back room is filled with newcomers and players who don't have a ton of starting experience, Offord will have the chance to make a name for himself during fall camp in order to get on the field.