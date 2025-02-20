What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said About Hiring New Receivers Coach Ross Douglas
It's official: Ross Douglas is officially taking the Oregon Ducks' wide receiver coach and pass game coordinator positions. The young coordinator is departing Syracuse for the opportunity in Eugene, after leading the Orange to No. 1 in passing offenses for FBS schools in 2024.
With the latest member of the Oregon football program announced, Oregon coach Dan Lanning opened up about his new hire.
“Ross is an extremely bright coach who will be a tremendous addition to our coaching staff, bringing valuable experience both at the college and professional levels," Lanning said in a press release from the University of Oregon. "He does a great job of building relationships with his players both on and off the field, and I know he is going to work tirelessly to get the best out of our student-athletes. Ross’s experience makes him a great fit to enhance our passing game and we’re excited to get him to Eugene.”
“It is an honor and a privilege to join Dan Lanning and the football staff at the University of Oregon,” Douglas said. “This is a prestigious university with a great tradition of excellence within the athletic department. I am excited to give everything I have to our players and program on a daily basis so we can compete for championships.”
On Tuesday, Douglas posted an emotional goodbye on his Instagram for the Syracuse Orange, which received a supportive comment by Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples. CBS Sports reported on the hiring on Saturday, February 15th.
Douglas spent two seasons at Syracuse, and in his time with the Orange, helping his top three wide receivers pick up 2,572 yards and 18 touchdowns. Top receiver Jackson Meeks put up 1,021 yards on the year with seven touchdowns and Trebor Pena lead the team that season with nine touchdowns under Douglas' mentorship.
Speaking of Syracuse's passing offense under Douglas, quarterback Kyle McCord led the nation in passing yards per game (367.6) and helped the Orange pass for at least 300 yards in 12 of 13 games with five passing touchdowns during Syracuse's 52-35 win over the Washington State Cougars in the Holiday Bowl.
"Ross is one of the young bright minds in football...He’ll be a great head coach one day," Syracuse coach Fran Brown said when he hired Douglas.
Before joining the Orange, Douglas spent three years with the New England Patriots under coach Bill Belichick. During his time in New England, Douglas became the youngest position coach in the NFL at the time after working up to the wide receivers' coach from his defensive assistant position.
Ahead of his hire to the Patriots in 2021, Douglas also served on the coaching staffs for Richmond and Rutgers, to which he is a football alumnus. He started every game as a senior in 2017 for the Scarlet Knights.
“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Douglas, his wife, Kaylyn, and their son, RJ, to our Oregon family,” Lanning said.