Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Trending Early For Elite Wide Receiver Recruit
The Oregon Ducks have had some momentum on the recruiting trail since the start of the summer. At the beginning of June, the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class was one of the lowest ranked in the Big Ten, but after picking up a couple of key commitments from some of their top targets, Oregon's recruiting class has gotten back on track.
Their 2026 recruiting class is ranked as the No. 9 class in the cycle, according to 247Sports rankings.
Now, the Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have began to expand their efforts to recruit prospects beyond the 2026 recruiting cycle such as 2028 wide receiver Tromon Issac. A highly-touted recruit, Issac attends Chaminade-Madonna Prep, the same school Ohio State' star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith attended.
One of the early standouts of the 2028 recruiting cycle, Issac holds 12 offers from programs like Miami and Georgia, but it's the Ducks who are standing out the most to Issac.
Issac spoke with Rivals about his recruitment and raved about Oregon, citing his relationship with Ducks' wide receivers coach Ross Douglas.
“Oregon is actually my favorite school,” Issac said. “I saw a video of them recruiting somebody, and they showed that they really wanted them.”
Although it is very early to tell, considering Issac is a rising sophomore, he has began to emerge as one of the top prospects in the 2028 recruiting cycle. In addition to the Ducks, Issac listed Texas A&M, Miami, and UCLA as schools that have stood out early in his recruitment process.
On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Miami in Issac's recruitment and gives the Hurricanes a 38.1 percent chance of landing the in-state recruit. However, barring a reclassification from Issac, he is set to announce his commitment during his senior season, which is a few years from now, giving the Ducks plenty of time to make their pitch.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition Not Wide Open?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning To Land Elite Defensive Line Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes?
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Slammed by NFL Analyst in Lead up To Training Camp
MORE: New Orleans Saints' Tyler Shough Signs Unprecedented Rookie Contract
The Ducks have been recruiting the wide receiver position nationwide and have been reeling in some quality wide receiver classes over the past few recruiting cycles.
In the 2026 cycle, Oregon has one wide receiver currently committed in four-star Messiah Hampton. The New York native ranks as the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 99 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Arugably their best signee of the 2025 recruiting cycle was five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore. the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 9 player in the country, Moore was a standout at Duncanville High School in Texas. Oregon also signed four-star wide receiver Cooper Perry, the No. 44 wide receiver and No. 4 player in the state of Arizona, in their 2025 recruiting class.
It will be a tough task to snag the South Florida native, Issac, away from in-state programs like Florida and Miami, but Lanning and the Ducks have shown the ability to recruit anybody, from anywhere.