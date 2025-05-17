Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Make Early Push for 2027 Receiver Recruit Dontay Tyson

Four-star wide receiver recruit Dontay Tyson is quickly becoming a top target for the Oregon Ducks in the recruiting class of 2027. Tyson holds nearly 20 early offers, and the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are among the early contenders.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EUGENE – While solidifying the class of 2026 is the priority for college football coaching staffs around the nation, recruiting 2027 prospects is far from being out of the picture. 2027 four-star wide receiver recruit Dontay Tyson is gaining attention from a plethora of power four programs, and the Oregon Ducks are one of these programs on his radar early. 

Tyson has nearly 20 offers and is only a sophomore. Although he still has two seasons of high school football to play, Tyson's offers include big names such as Florida State, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Washington, and more. 

Out of the programs recruiting him, a few are standing out, including Oregon. The Ducks extended an offer to Tyson back on Jan. 7, and according to On3’s Chad Simmons, Oregon was the 6-foot-2, 175-pound wideout’s favorite school growing up and he hopes to visit Eugene in the future. 

ec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Oregon Ducks huddle in the tunnel prior to warmups against the Penn State Nittany Lion
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Oregon Ducks huddle in the tunnel prior to warmups against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

“I want to see if Oregon is for me and if it is the right fit for me,” Tyson told On3. “I want to see how it is out there and if I could see myself there and commit there.” 

Tyson is rated as the No. 105 overall prospect and No. 17 wide receiver in the 2027 On3 Industry Ranking. The young wideout’s versatility was on full display. He played both wide receiver and running back for Peoria High School, catching 45 passes for 647 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 133 yards on 22 carries. 

Tyson’s ability to dominate in high school shows promise into the kind of player he can develop into in college and even the professional level, which is a goal of his. 

Oregon coach Dan Lanning greets Fighting Ducks running back Jayden Limar before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off again
Oregon coach Dan Lanning greets Fighting Ducks running back Jayden Limar before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under Coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks have consistently produced NFL talent, something that Tyson is taking note of as he begins the early stages of evaluating college programs. 

“I like everything about Oregon. They produce NFL prospects every year,” Tyson told On3. 

Just a month ago, the Ducks broke their program record in the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 players selected. This surpasses the previous record of eight players drafted in a single year, which was set just the year before. 

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCou
May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Oregon’s ability in recent years to consistently break its record for players drafted is proof of Lanning and his staff’s ability to develop players and ultimately help them reach their goals of succeeding in the NFL. If Oregon continues to build off recent success, it strengthens their case for not only Tyson but the rest of the 2027 class as well. 

It’s no surprise that Oregon is among the few programs really standing out to Tyson. From Oregon’s top-ranked NIL collective, unique uniforms, Nike connection, and success on the football field, Oregon is a hard program to compete with on the recruiting trail. However, a home-field advantage is also hard to beat. 

ov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jeremiah Patterson (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jeremiah Patterson (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Besides Oregon, Tyson also told Simmons Arizona is another program that is making an early impact. Tyson, who is from Peoria, Arizona, is already very familiar with the Wildcats and how they run their program. He recently visited the Wildcats for the first time in the spring and has already taken a liking to the school. 

“I like the energy there,” Tyson said. “It felt like home there and it felt like a family. Everything is good there.” 

Besides Arizona and Oregon, Tyson also is showing interest in Florida State, Tennessee, and Washington and is eager to visit and learn more about these programs. 

An important piece in Oregon’s pursuit of Tyson will be proving they can consistently produce NFL-caliber wide receivers. While the Ducks have multiple alumni currently playing in the league, no Oregon receivers were selected in the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft.  

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Tez Johnson (WO24) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Manda
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Tez Johnson (WO24) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To secure Tyson’s commitment and strengthen their case for future elite pass-catchers, the Ducks will need to establish dominance in the receiver room this upcoming season. Showing clear development and production at that position could be the difference in landing top receiver prospects like Tyson. 

