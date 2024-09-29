Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Climbs Record Boards in Big Ten Debut
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel made a statement coming into the Rose Bowl and beating down the UCLA Bruins, 34-13. It felt easy for Gabriel's high-flying offense at times throughout the night. Gabriel's performance led the program to its first win in the Big Ten conference but against a familiar Pac-12 Conference opponent in a historic West Coast stadium.
"I thought we had a good game plan going in. I think when we play aggressive, naturally it helps us continue to stay ahead of the chains. I think the run-game was hitting. I think the guys up front played their butts off. The defense put us in a lot of great positions. They really only gave up six points. That goes to show how talented they are but also the trust in them. Even when we have something before the half, having that continued belief in them getting the stop and trying to get us going as well. I think the combination of the O-Line up front helping us in the run game and the defense put us in the position to flourish for sure."- Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Gabriel made personal history as well as he threw his No. 134 career touchdown pass, moving him into a tie for third all-time in college football history. He's 22 more connections away from Houston's Case Keenum who currently holds the top NCAA ranking at 155 thrown touchdowns. Gabriel also moved into fourth all-time in career passing yards with 16,059.
Oregon's man under center finished with three thrown touchdowns on 31-for-41 completions and 278 passing yards against the Bruins. The 49-14 rivalry win at the Oregon State Beavers just two weeks ago and another road victory in Hollywood has Gabriel looking more and more like one of the top quarterbacks in the country. The Heisman Trophy race is getting interesting with Gabriel's name being considered as a favorite to win the coveted award.
I'm not trying to be a broken record, but when you get the ball into playmakers hands they make plays. The trust is there. The belief is there. But most importantly, the guys are elite at what they do. So, we'll continue to try and do that and be as efficient as possible so we can do it as much as possible."- Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Oregon's wide receiver Tez Johnson was more than a trustworthy option for Gabriel against UCLA. He caught 11 receptions which is now the most all-time for any Duck against the Bruins. Johnson finished with 121 yards and two touchdowns in the dominating victory. That tandem between Gabriel and his top receiving option seems to get stronger and stronger as each week goes by. The Oregon offense is at its best when those two are on the same wavelength.
“Addicted to growth . . . Continuing to get better. I love the way we continue to ‘go to the doctor’ as we say. We find ways to get better and we have the right mindset about it. Appreciate that about the guys. Most importantly, finding ways to win. Can’t beat it.”- Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Gabriel still knows he could've been better as his biggest mistake is one he heavily regrets: his interception right at the end of the first half which turned into a 96 yard touchdown by former Duck defensive end turned UCLA Bruin Bryan Addison.
"I just felt like at times I didn't help us. I feel like our run-game was doing well on the perimeter. When we got the ball into our playmakers hands it went well, but of course when we didn't, it put us in bad situations. Things that we can learn and improve on. It starts with myself for sure."- Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel
There is always room for improvement with even more challenging opponents on the upcoming Big Ten schedule for Gabriel and his 4-0 Ducks. Up next for the Oregon Ducks is the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium on Friday, Oct. 4.
