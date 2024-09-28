Oregon Ducks Offer 2025 Cal Commit, Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is expected to be the man under center for the Oregon Ducks this season. UCLA transfer quarterback Dante Moore is expected to take over the job next season with 2025 commit Akili Smith Jr. behind him on the depth chart. Despite all that being said, Ducks coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein are still scouting across the country for more quarterbacks.
The No. 18 ranked quarterback according to 247Sports, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele out of Ewa Beach, Hawaii was offered by the Ducks on Sept. 26. The 6-3, 220 pound recruit committed to Cal back in July over the likes of Boise State and Oregon State.
Out of James Campbell High School in Hawaii, Sagapolutele threw for 37 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 3,757 yards in his junior season. After the end of his sophomore season, he finished with 31 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions on 3,522 yards. Sagapolutele has also ran in a total of seven touchdowns throughout his high school career.
"He has clearly established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks this off-season. . . . You can make an argument he has the strongest arm in the country but doesn’t just throw all fastballs and has really improved in his ability to change speeds and throw with touch. His deep ball accuracy is among the best in the country as well and he can really layer the football in to tight windows. His release is smooth and tight and he has improved in his ability to make quick decisions and get the ball out on time. All the physical tools are there and Sagapolutele has a very high ceiling and NFL potential if he continues to develop at his current rate."- Greg Biggins via 247 Sports
This is nothing new from Stein as he has made it publicly known that he wants another quarterback commit from the 2025 recruiting cycle. He has been looking into finding more competition out of that position as the Ducks have reached out to Keelon Russell (Alabama commit), Madden Iamaleava (UCLA commit) and Ty Hawkins (SMU commit) to name a few.
It seems like Sagapolutele is now fresh on the coaching staff's mind. Stein wants him to check out the campus sooner rather than later, possibly for the massive Ohio State matchup on Oct. 12 along with a lot of other potential future Ducks. Keep in mind, Dec. 4 is the start of early signing period and will end on Dec. 6.
Oregon's Lanning and his Heisman candidate Gabriel have more current goals to achieve like keeping the undefeated record alive on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. PT. That will be be the first game in the Big Ten Conference era for the Ducks even though it's against a familiar Pac-12 Conference opponent, the UCLA Bruins. Another storyline to remember is backup quarterback Moore will be returning to the Rose Bowl for the first time since transferring from Hollywood.
