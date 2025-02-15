Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Poised for Breakout Season, Heisman Contender?
EUGENE – In the last two seasons, the Oregon Ducks have developed two of the best overall players in the nation in quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel. Both Nix and Gabriel led the Ducks to historic seasons, including a College Football Playoff and an undefeated regular season in 2024.
Now the Ducks appear to be on track to have yet another Heisman finalist in 2025 in quarterback Dante Moore. According to FanDuel, Moore has odds of +1200 to win the Heisman Trophy.
However, CBS’s Will Backus is less than optimistic about Moore's odds to win the Heisman. Backus listed Moore as a pretender rather than a legit contender.
"There's a good chance this projection falls flat on its face, but there's too much unknown around Moore to confidently predict that he'll be in the Heisman conversation," wrote Backus.
Prior to transferring to Oregon in 2023, Moore spent his freshman season at UCLA where he was an on-and-off starter for the Bruins. Moore appeared in nine games with five starts, becoming just the ninth UCLA true freshman to start a game at quarterback. After getting in and out of the starting lineup, Moore decided it was time for a change and entered the transfer portal.
"When I hit the portal, you know, I contacted coach Lanning and he texted me back. I kind of knew where I was going already," Moore said last April. "At the end of the day, out of high school, if things were right, I would have been here right now."
After spending a year developing under offensive coordinator Will Stein and alongside one of the most experienced college quarterbacks of all time, Dillon Gabriel, Moore is poised to take on the starting quarterback role at Oregon. Moore undoubtedly has big shoes to fill as the Ducks look to repeat their success from last season and take it a step further by winning a national title and certainly has the potential to fill those shoes.
Standing at 6-3, 210 pounds, Moore has the ideal build and a strong arm capable of delivering the ball to every level of the field. Moore has all the physical tools needed to succeed. Moore is also now in a great spot at Oregon, where coach Dan Lanning has built a high-powered offense. However, Moore’s one season as an inconsistent starter at UCLA in 2023 didn’t go as planned.
As a true freshman, he struggled to find consistency, but nearly two years later, there’s hope that he’s developed and found a better fit by transferring to Eugene. His potential is undeniable but still largely untapped which is why Backus and others have doubts about his future as a Heisman finalist.
However, these doubts don’t mean his talent won’t shine through in the 2025 season. On top of that, Moore's teammates seem confident that he’ll not only live up to expectations but exceed them, particularly former Oregon receiver Tez Johnson who made bold statements about Moore ahead of playing in the Rose Bowl.
"He'll be a Heisman finalist next year. 100%. Next year," said Johnson.
Johnson also described a "no-look, 60-yard bomb" Moore threw during practice which he described Moore walking away from the throw like "Steph Curry."
"It's something you ain't seen yet," Johnson said. "That boy can throw a ball like no other. I've never seen nothing like it. He's so ready. He's so ready to play. You can just tell."
