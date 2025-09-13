Three Main Takeaways From Oregon's Win Over Northwestern
Despite the wet and windy conditions earlier in the day at the temporary, small Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, the No. 4 Oregon Ducks continued their winning ways. Near the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, coach Dan Lanning and his team move into a three-game winning streak with a victory over coach David Braun and the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2 overall record, 0-1 in conference play), 34-14.
With the great Gus Johnson hitting on all cylinders during the Fox broadcast call, Oregon passed its first road test in Big Ten Conference play with flying colors.
Even without Noah Whittington, someone will step up from Oregon's running back room
Redshirt senior running back Noah Whittington was listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury and on the sidelines for the entirety of the game. That's worrisome heading into next week, but for today's matchup against Northwestern, it didn't play a factor.
Junior running back Jayden Limar (38 rushing yards and one touchdown on 11 carries), along with true freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr. (94 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries), have been pleasant surprises out of the backfield.
On Hill's first carry of the game, he breaks out for a 66-yard touchdown at the 7:56 mark of the third quarter. It doesn't matter who touches the ball at the position; an opposing defense has to be very worried and cautious.
Another true freshman running back, Jordon Davison (four carries for eight rushing yards and a touchdown), as the power back, is an added amenity for running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples' elite group. Let the 6-0, 235-pound 'bowling ball' go to work every time at the goal line, bullying his way through defenders. He holds a team-leading five rushing touchdowns.
Because of this depth, redshirt junior Makhi Hughes has seen minimal snaps (only 37 rushing yards on 11 carries this season thus far) as the No. 5 running back on the chart. It's a luxury to have this much talent in one room, probably the best in the entire country.
MORE: Noah Whittington Is Pushing Dante Moore As Underrated Force NFL Scouts Can't Ignore
MORE: How Big Ten Travel Travel Is Impacting Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
MORE: Oregon Ducks Five-Star Wide Receiver No Longer With Program After Suspension
Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy campaign continues to gain a following
657 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception on a 78.1 completion percentage through redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore's first three career starts while representing the Ducks. When he gets in a rhythm and starts driving down the field like he did to end the second quarter on a 35-yard touchdown reception by junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq (two catches for 35 receiving yards), his arm strength and accuracy continue to amaze the college football world.
His cool, calm demeanor in the pocket or even when being rushed out of the pocket is that of an accomplished veteran. Nothing was better than that 27-yard dot off his back leg to senior wide receiver Malik Benson (four catches for 62 receiving yards) near the sidelines at the 1:15 mark of the third quarter.
Moore stayed around after the game and spoke with the Fox Big Noon Kickoff crew about the team's performance against Northwestern in uncharted territory.
"First away game, we usually have 60,000 cheering for us — that's how it usually goes — but we're on the road, it's just us versus us. Playing in a different environment, thunder and lightning (pregame), and windy, just a lot of things are going on. But overall, we came out with the win. It wasn't the best look, but you know, we're gonna go back to the doctor, we're gonna learn, we're gonna better our mistakes. And that's the biggest thing."- Oregon quarterback Dante Moore
What's helping his Heisman Trophy case is the growing relationship with freshman standout wide receiver Dakorien Moore (four catches for 49 receiving yards). The shiftiness of the cuts and overall shuffle speed from him opens up the field completely.
The same goes for Sadiq, who isn't just a pass catcher. He creates openings for Moore's targets as a dominant blocker while creating a mixtape just of pancaking defenders.
Having those two by Moore's side helps his claim for the coveted honor. Oregon quarterbacks have been knocking at the door for the award as of late, with Denver Broncos' Bo Nix in 2023 and Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel in 2024, but Moore just might break through as this deep offensive roster continues to win.
Bryce Boettcher might just have to consider a professional career in football, not baseball
The 2024 MLB Draft pick by the Houston Astros has a tough choice to make. Senior inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher continues to expand upon his defensive coverage of the field (similar to how he does on the baseball diamond as a centerfielder) and grow as a leader since walking on to the football program back in 2022.
That interception and 39-yard return from the Eugene native set up the offense for the first score of the game in the first quarter. Boettcher almost had a second one early in the third quarter after he deflected the pass from Northwestern graduate senior quarterback Preston Stone as well.
He leads the Ducks with 17 total tackles through the first three games of the season.
Oregon has a +132 point differential against the Big Sky Conference's Montana State Bobcats, the Big 12 Conference's Oklahoma State Cowboys, and now Northwestern to open up the year.
Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, alongside defensive backs coach Chris Hampton and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, have held their three opponents to a trifling 30 total points, an eye-popping stat from an enormous defensive front, a talented set of linebackers, and a youthful secondary.
Lanning is 28-0 against unranked opponents since moving to the Pacific Northwest in 2022. At only 39 years old, the exuberant young football mind continues to prove he's one of the best in the sport.
Next on the schedule for the Ducks is an in-state rivalry matchup against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 12:00 p.m. PT on Fox.