Three Oregon Ducks Honored As Preseason All-Americans
The Associated Press dropped its annual preseason All-American teams, and the No. 7-ranked Oregon Ducks have three selections in total.
Junior defensive back Dillon Thieneman was named to the first team's 27-man roster, while redshirt junior running back Makhi Hughes and junior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei were named to the second team.
In a loaded Oregon secondary, Thieneman looks to stand out from the rest at the safety position in just his first year under defensive backs coach Chris Hampton in Eugene, Oregon. During his first two college football seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers, the Westfield, Indiana native had eight pass deflections, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack while standing six feet and weighing in at 205 pounds.
Thieneman started all 24 of his appearances at Purdue and led the team in tackles in each of his two seasons, finishing with a whopping 210 total tackles (144 being solo and 66 assisted). He earned All-Big Ten Conference selections twice (second team in 2023 and honorable mention in 2024) and was dubbed the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023.
Hughes is another transfer from the Tulane Green Wave, and at 5-11 and 210 pounds, he ran for 2,779 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns on 523 carries in two campaigns with Tulane. He also had 243 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns on 30 catches during that span.
He was a two-time member of the American Athletic Conference First Team and was named the conference's Rookie of the Year in 2024.
The frightening 6-5, 270-pound force Uiagalelei will be one of the leaders behind the line of scrimmage and has the potential to be a first-round pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. He led the Oregon program in tackles for losses at 13 and sacks at 10.5 on his way to being named to the Big Ten First Team in 2024.
Uiagalelei is the brother of former Clemson Tigers, Oregon State Beavers, and Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei from 2020-24, who is currently trying to make the Los Angeles Chargers' roster through the NFL preseason after going undrafted.
The No.1-ranked Texas Longhorns and No. 2-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions have the most All-American first team selections by the AP at three each.
Texas is led by sophomore edge rusher Colin Simmons, junior linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and senior defensive back Michael Taaffe.
As for Penn State, it's senior running back Nicholas Singleton, offensive lineman redshirt junior Olaivavega Ioane, and senior defensive lineman Zane Durant. The Ducks will face off against the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium for their 'White Out' game to take place Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC/Peacock.
The Big Ten holds seven first-team selections in the AP's decision, only trailing the SEC's 12 for the most. The final AP All-American first and second teams will be announced in December.