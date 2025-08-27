Ducks Digest

The Case for Dante Moore as Oregon Ducks Next Quarterback Legend

Can Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore be the next great quarterback? Oregon's success in the NFL and back-to-back Heisman Trophy finalists set a high bar for the transfer from the UCLA Bruins. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has yet to name his starter.

Arden Cravalho

Oct 14, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) arrives prior to the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) arrives prior to the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have turned into 'quarterback university' over the last decade. The Ducks have four current NFL quarterbacks: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix to Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel and Washington Commanders Marcus Mariota.

The Ducks have also had back-to-back Heisman Trophy finalists in Nix and Gabriel

Although Oregon coach Dan Lanning has yet to officially name a starter, redshirt quarterback Dante Moore is predicted to be starter over redshirt sophomore Austin Novosad to start the 2025 season and will have enormous shoes to fill.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Moore Be Oregon's Next Quarterback Great?

Big Ten Conference's Yogi Roth believes that Moore will carry on the quarterback legacy in Eugene.

"Dante Moore arrived two years ago, got to sit, learn. I'm just a big believer that when you do that, you have an opportunity to truly thrive and let it rip. That's easily my biggest story, biggest takeaway from watching the Oregon Ducks... I think Dante Moore has the chance to be one of the best quarterbacks, not just in this league but in the entire country."

Big Ten's Yogi Roth on Dante Moore

During his time with the UCLA Bruins in 2023, Moore showed flashes of his potential after throwing for 1,610 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions on a 53.5 completion percentage. He had his struggles as a freshman, but he puts the ball right in his receiver's catch radius and gives opportunities to score multiple times per game.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon
Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore's dependable targets all over the field

Moore will have a plethora of talented receivers to target under the guidance of Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein throughout the season, including a standout freshman with the same surname as his. Dakorien Moore is already receiving praise of his own as one of the top receivers in the Big Ten Conference entering his first season of college football.

Despite senior Evan Stewart tearing his patellar tendon during the offseason, numerous names have the opportunity to step up in his absence. Those names include redshirt senior Gary Bryant Jr. and Florida State Seminoles senior transfer Malik Benson. Not to mention junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who is expected to have a breakout role in his first season as a starter for coach Dan Lanning.

Since Stein has stepped onto campus, Oregon's offense ranked No. 2 in scoring in 2023 (44.2 points per game) and No. 17 in 2024 (34.9 points per game). A similar output should be expected from his 2025 group, given how many options through the air that Moore will have to spread out the offense.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) hurdles over Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Jalen Kimber (3)
Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) hurdles over Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Jalen Kimber (3) on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore's Heisman Trophy odds

According to FanDuel, Moore has the tied for eleventh-best odds to win the coveted Heisman Trophy at +2500. Texas Longhorns sophomore quarterback Arch Manning is the running favorite for the award at +900, followed by Clemson Tigers senior Cade Klubnik and LSU Tigers senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at +900 each.

The season opener at Autzen Stadium for No. 7 Oregon will be against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network. The Ducks are looking to extend their nation-leading non-conference home winning streak to 35 games and to 21 straight victories in home openers.

Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.

