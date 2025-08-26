What Montana State Bobcats Defensive Coordinator Said About Oregon Ducks
The 2025 season opener for the No. 7 Oregon Ducks will be against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network. Oregon is looking to extend its nation-leading non-conference home winning streak to 35 games and its No. 21 straight victory in home openers.
This is a quality test for coach Dan Lanning and the rest of his group before a run at the first national championship in college football program history, something that they have been on the brink of for over two decades.
Montana State defensive coordinator Shawn Howe was approached by MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence about what to expect from the Ducks leading up to the matchup.
"What I would say is, I'd be curious to see how these guys are going to bow their neck and stand up to Oregon. We're facing one of the very best teams in the country in personnel and coaching-wise."- Montana State's Shawn Howe
Lanning has felt more than comfortable having offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi as a shoulder to lean on since being hired by Oregon back in 2022. Not to mention the newest hires of assistant coach and running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples as well as wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Ross Douglas. Both have made an immediate impact since stepping on campus in Eugene, Oregon.
Deeper look at Montana State, quarterback situation
In the 2024 season, Montana State beat the Football Bowl Subdivision or FBS's New Mexico Lobos and went on to finish with a 15-1 overall record and undefeated at an 8-0 record in Big Sky Conference play on their way to being named conference champions. Coach Brent Virgin led the program to the Football Championship Subdivision or FCS title game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, but lost to the North Dakota State Bison, 35-32.
"What we learned about that team was that they were going to fight. You saw that for the next 14 games in that season, that was a team that wanted to fight, and they showed that early."- Montana State's Shawn Howe
The Bobcats named former Stanford Cardinal quarterback Justin Lamson the starter for the upcoming matchup at Autzen Stadium. In his first two seasons from 2023-24 in Palo Alto, California, Lamson threw for 804 passing yards, plus four touchdowns and four interceptions on a 45.9 completion percentage
The 6-2, 250-pound product out of El Dorado Hills, California, found himself much more useful as a mobile threat at the quarterback position, running for 428 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 188 carries.
Despite being a member of the Pac-12 Conference in his freshman season, this will be Lamson's first time trying to knock off Oregon.