Former Oregon Star Jackson Powers-Johnson Returning to Autzen Stadium
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson announced on X that he would be back in Eugene, Oregon, for when the Big Ten Conference reigning champion Oregon Ducks host the Big Sky Conference's Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Aug. 30. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network at 1 p.m. PT.
The last time that Powers-Johnson played at Autzen Stadium was on senior night against the Oregon State Beavers back on Nov. 24. Oregon beat its Pacific Northwest rival, 31-7.
Powers-Johnson spent his time with the Ducks on the offensive line, primarily playing the center position, snapping the ball off to quarterbacks like the Houston Roughnecks' Anthony Brown of the UFL and Denver Broncos' Bo Nix of the NFL. In 36 career games over three seasons with the Ducks from 2021-23, he allowed zero sacks in 997 career offensive snaps.
In his junior and final college football season, Powers-Johnson became the first player in program history and the first Pac-12 Conference player ever to win the Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center. He allowed just 43 quarterback pressures, the fourth-lowest pressure rate allowed among rookie offensive linemen at 7.3 percent.
Powers-Johnson's new position in the NFL
The 6-3, 325-pound talent was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 44 pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Powers-Johnson played in 15 games with 14 starts, switching off between the left guard position and center position. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team for his outstanding efforts on the offensive line.
With new coach Pete Carroll taking over in Las Vegas, the decision was made at the conclusion of training camp that Powers-Johnson would be named a full-time starter, but at the right guard position. He beat out Alex Cappa for the job.
Powers-Johnson, new quarterback Geno Smith, and the rest of the Raiders open up the 2025 season against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. PT on CBS at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Oregon's 2025 offensive line
Powers-Johnson will keep a close eye on Oregon's offensive line, a group with plenty of new faces and high expectations. Offensive line coach A'lique Terry will only be returning one starter from 2024, junior Iapani Laloulu. He played the first two games of last season at the right guard position before switching over to the center position for the final 12 games.
Out of the transfer portal, coach Dan Lanning brought in a haul of experienced talent to help pave a path for the ball carrier and protect the quarterback:
Redshirt senior inside offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (USC Trojans)
Redshirt senior offensive tackle Isaiah World (Nevada Wolfpack)
Redshirt senior offensive tackle Alex Harkey (Texas State Bobcats)