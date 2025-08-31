Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Sends Message to Doubters

The Oregon Ducks had one of the best season-opening wins in recent memory in their 59-13 win vs. the Montana State Bobcats on the back of a great performance from quarterback Dante Moore. The Michigan native made his first start for the Ducks in the win.

Gabriel Duarte

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to the media after a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium.
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to the media after a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks began their 2025 season with an emphatic 59-13 win over the Montana State Bobcats. One of the biggest questions coming into the season was how the Oregon's offense would perform following key losses over the offseason.

Safe to say, the Ducks' offense delivered. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore put on a clinic in his first start for the Ducks after backing up Dillon Gabriel last season. Moore accounted for 213 passing yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening win.

Moore Not Satisfied With Win

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Montana State Bobcats Kenyon Sadiq Will Stein Dakorien Moore Recruiting NIL
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 59 points scored by Oregon is the most the Ducks have put up in a game since their Nov. 4, 2023 win vs. Cal where they scored 63 points in the win. Despite the success on the offensive side of the ball, Moore still feels like they have much more to offer.

He was asked if he felt like Oregon made a statement with Saturday's win.

"We don't want anybody jumping on the train later when things are going great. Overall, I feel like when were always a unit together and we care about each other in that room, we're unstoppable," Moore said.

Winning At Autzen Stadium

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Montana State Bobcats Kenyon Sadiq Will Stein Dakorien Moore Recruiting NIL
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his media availability session after the win, Moore expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to start for the Ducks, especially in front of the home crowd at Autzen Stadium.

"It's been two years man. It's been a blessing to be able to play here at the University of Oregon in front of a great crowd, great fans," Moore said. "But probably the best thing was the way we moved the ball as a whole unit. Offense did a great job...we had a great run game...from that standpoint when you have a good run game, you can have a good pass game."

MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Five-Star Defensive Line Recruit Over SEC Schools

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Nike Relationship Demonstrated in Latest NFL Uniforms Release

MORE: NFL Team Called Out For Copying Oregon Ducks Uniforms

MORE: 3 Reasons Why Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel Won Cleveland Backup Quarterback Over Shedeur Sanders

MORE: Oregon’s New Nike Uniform Reveal Reinforces Ducks as College Football’s Style Icon

Moore to Moore

Moore praised freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who finished with three receptions for 26 yards in his first collegiate game. The two Moores have developed a close connection over the offseason prior to the wide receiver's first start.

"Me and (Dakorien) have a very close relationship. The best thing with him is he always wanting to work, (he's) always training," Moore said.

Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moore Dan Lanning pancake block touchdown Gary Bryant Jr. Dante Moore five-star wide receiver
Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore against Montana State / Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI

The Ducks' quarterback related his experience from when he was a former five-star recruit to Moore, who's been under the spotlight since his arrival on campus this offseason. The exciting wide receiver recruit is the second-highest rated prospect to sign with the Ducks

"Of course, I know how it is. I was 17 on campus. I don't know how old he is. It's just making sure he's good, clear mind...I know it could be a lot on his plate, but that Moore to Moore thing is a great thing. We love it and we appreciate each other, but he's always willing to work and proves that. When the ball is in his hands, he's electrifying," Moore said.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Gabriel Duarte is am On SI reporter covering the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football