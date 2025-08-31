Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Sends Message to Doubters
The Oregon Ducks began their 2025 season with an emphatic 59-13 win over the Montana State Bobcats. One of the biggest questions coming into the season was how the Oregon's offense would perform following key losses over the offseason.
Safe to say, the Ducks' offense delivered. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore put on a clinic in his first start for the Ducks after backing up Dillon Gabriel last season. Moore accounted for 213 passing yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening win.
Moore Not Satisfied With Win
The 59 points scored by Oregon is the most the Ducks have put up in a game since their Nov. 4, 2023 win vs. Cal where they scored 63 points in the win. Despite the success on the offensive side of the ball, Moore still feels like they have much more to offer.
He was asked if he felt like Oregon made a statement with Saturday's win.
"We don't want anybody jumping on the train later when things are going great. Overall, I feel like when were always a unit together and we care about each other in that room, we're unstoppable," Moore said.
Winning At Autzen Stadium
During his media availability session after the win, Moore expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to start for the Ducks, especially in front of the home crowd at Autzen Stadium.
"It's been two years man. It's been a blessing to be able to play here at the University of Oregon in front of a great crowd, great fans," Moore said. "But probably the best thing was the way we moved the ball as a whole unit. Offense did a great job...we had a great run game...from that standpoint when you have a good run game, you can have a good pass game."
Moore to Moore
Moore praised freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who finished with three receptions for 26 yards in his first collegiate game. The two Moores have developed a close connection over the offseason prior to the wide receiver's first start.
"Me and (Dakorien) have a very close relationship. The best thing with him is he always wanting to work, (he's) always training," Moore said.
The Ducks' quarterback related his experience from when he was a former five-star recruit to Moore, who's been under the spotlight since his arrival on campus this offseason. The exciting wide receiver recruit is the second-highest rated prospect to sign with the Ducks
"Of course, I know how it is. I was 17 on campus. I don't know how old he is. It's just making sure he's good, clear mind...I know it could be a lot on his plate, but that Moore to Moore thing is a great thing. We love it and we appreciate each other, but he's always willing to work and proves that. When the ball is in his hands, he's electrifying," Moore said.