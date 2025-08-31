Oregon Ducks Defender Raises NFL Draft Stock In Season Opener
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks defeated the Montana State Bobcats with a massive, 59-13 win. It was a big game on all sides of the field, and a couple of players who were under the radar before week one are building a name for themselves.
Oregon has had one of the top defenses since Ducks’ coach Dan Lanning took over. There were many players who were heavily discussed heading into the season who performed well, but one player who stood out was defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington.
Washington’s Performance vs. Bobcats
The season opener for the Oregon Ducks, was Washington’s first career start, and he showed up. Washington had five total tackles, three being solo, and 1.5 tackles for loss. Even among returning stars Washington led the defense in tackles.
Washington did not just stand out because of the stats that he put up, but it was also his overall quickness and bursts off the ball.
With how fast Washington is, the offensive line struggled to stop him, causing problems for the Bobcats, especially when running through the middle. Even if Washington did not make the play himself, he made an impact.
While Montana State is an FCS opponent, it was Washington’s technique that stood out. There is a long season ahead and Washington could have a breakout year.
Washington Breakout Season?
Washington is in his junior season with the Oregon Ducks. While the matchup against Montana State was his first start, he has played throughout the past two seasons, appearing in eight games in 2023 and all 14 in 2024. Last season, Washington racked up 10 total tackles, four solo, and two passes defended.
He is already halfway towards beating his stats from last year, and could have a big season ahead. His speed and size will be valuable for this Ducks offense, especially when the team begins to face Big Ten opponents. Oregon will have to face some strong teams who run the ball well, such as the Penn State Nittany Lions. With Washington's growth, he can be a game changer this season.
The Ducks limited the Bobcats to just 45 rushing yards. Oregon’s defensive line stood out last season, producing a first round draft pick. While it is early in the season, Washington is in his third year with the program and if he keeps up the pace, he could be a player to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Next Up For Oregon
Next up for Oregon is the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Cowboys are coming off a win against the UT Martin Skyhawks. Oklahoma State rushed for 127 yards and one touchdown in their victory. After Washington’s performance in week one, he will likely be a prominent player again against Oklahoma State in stopping the run.
One of the highlights of the Oregon Ducks this season is that while there are many new faces taking over, the team has immense depth and stepping up.
“I’ve said it a bunch, but strength in numbers has got to be a weapon for us. And throughout the season, you never know who might go down and who might be up. And because of that, we want to make sure we get great experience for players,” Lanning said after the game. “We’ve always said that if you’re good enough, you’re old enough, and if you’re good enough, you’ll get an opportunity to play.”
Washington is one of those players that have waited his turn, and in his first start, he was among the top defenders of the game. Now, he has a chance to have a breakout season and potentially raise his draft stock.
The No.7 Oregon Ducks will kick off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.