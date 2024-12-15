Outside Linebacker Jaxson Jones Transfers to Utah Utes from Oregon Ducks

Ducks Digest

Former Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Jaxson Jones has committed to the Utah Utes after entering the transfer portal. Jones was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023 coming out of high school.

Zach Dimmitt

Oregon edge rusher Jaxon Jones on a visit.
The Oregon Ducks haven't been hit too hard by transfer portal departures ahead of the College Football Playoff but there's still been a few names that have decided to pack their bags and head elsewhere.

Commits have already been happening all across the country since the portal opened on Dec 8. One Oregon transfer is now joining the fun of announcing his next home, as Ducks edge rusher Jaxson Jones revealed on his X account on Saturday that he's committed to the Utah Utes and head coach Kyle Whittingham.

"Time to get after it Utes fans," Jones tweeted.

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jones, a Yuma Catholic (Arizona) product, was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class last year. He received offers from programs like Michigan, Oregon State, Notre Dame, UNLV, Washington, USC, San Diego State, Arizona State and many more.

Oregon offered Jones in Oct. 2022, and he committed in Jan. 2023 before signing later that December. However, he didn't see action during his freshman year this season and elected to enter the portal after just one campaign in Eugene. Jones is one of four Ducks to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, joining safety Tyler Turner, offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy and edge rusher Emar'rion Winston.

Now that he'll be at Utah, Jones would have normally been set for a rematch against the Ducks, but of course the collapse of the Pac-12 split the two conference foes apart. Oregon leads the all-time series 25-12 after winning 35-6 last season in what might've been the final meeting between the two teams.

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Utah is coming off a disappointing first season in the Big 12 after entering the conference with championship expectations, The Utes were picked first in the 2024 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll but finished the season 5-7, which was low-lighted by a seven-game losing streak in conference play. Not counting the COVID-shortened 2020 season, this is the first year since 2013 that Utah has missed bowl eligibility.

As for the Ducks, they're taking their 13-0 record and Big Ten Championship hardware into the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. This marks Oregon's second appearance in the CFP since debuting in the first season of the four-team playoff in 2014.

Oregon will face off against the winner of Ohio State and Tennessee at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. If the Ducks can win that game, they would advance to the Semifinals in Arlington, Texas, to play the winner of Arizona State vs. Texas/Clemson at AT&T Stadium.

Zach Dimmitt is a journalist contributing to the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies on SI websites. Dimmitt I graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2022 with a Bachelors degree in Journalism.

