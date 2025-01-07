Oregon Ducks, NFL Draft Decisions: Jamaree Caldwell, Bryce Boettcher, Kobe Savage
The National Football League Draft is right around the corner on from Thursday, Apr. 24 through Saturday, April 26. The Oregon Ducks will have a lot of former players looking to hear their name called, including a handful of seniors who no longer have any college eligibility left.
A quartet in wide receiver Tez Johnson, wide receiver Traeshon Holden, tight end Terrance Ferguson, and defensive back Kam Alexander have already put their name into the NFL Draft pool, along with junior running back Jordan James and junior defensive lineman Derrick Harmon.
Here are the seniors who are set to follow in their footsteps:
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Tight end Patrick Herbert
Offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius
Offensive guard Marcus Harper
Offensive guard Nishad Strother
Defensive end Jordan Burch
Defensive lineman Keyon Ware-Hudson
Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa
Linebacker Jestin Jacobs
Linebacker Connor Soelle
Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad
Cornerback Dontae Manning
Cornerback Nikko Reed
Safety Brandon Johnson
Safety Tysheem Johnson
Defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell and safety Kobe Savage are both seniors but have a waiver decision to return to Eugene for one more season because they each played at the junior college level at a non-NCAA school. They each could be granted an extra year of eligibility thanks to a recent NCAA ruling.
Linebacker Bryce Boettcher was a walk-on baseball player with Oregon and has played four years of baseball. Since he has three years of football under his belt, coach Dan Lanning and the program is exploring whether or not he can get an extra year of eligibility for 2025.
The 100th annual East-West Shrine Bowl will be played on Thursday, Jan. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Terrance Ferguson, and Jabbar Muhammad have accepted their invitation to play in the game.
The 76th annual Reese' Senior Bowl is on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama's campus in Mobile, Alabama. Jordan Burch, Jamaree Caldwell, Jeffrey Bassa, Ajani Cornelius, Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson, and Terrance Ferguson have accepted their invitation to play in the game.
The 79th annual Hula Bowl is on Saturday, Jan. 11th at FBC Mortgage Stadium on the University of Central Florida's campus in Orange County, Florida. The current roster for this event hasn't been posted yet.
The NFL Draft Combine will run from Thursday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, Mar. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The invitations for this event have yet to be released and won't be sent out until sometime early next month.
The Oregon juniors who have a decision to make include; running back Noah Whittington, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., wide receiver Evan Stewart and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.
