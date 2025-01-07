Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks, NFL Draft Decisions: Jamaree Caldwell, Bryce Boettcher, Kobe Savage

A group of 19 seniors are moving on from the Oregon Ducks football program with NFL Draft aspirations. What will happen with defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell, safety Kobe Savage, and linebacker Bryce Boettcher who have a chance to return to Eugene in 2025?

Arden Cravalho

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The National Football League Draft is right around the corner on from Thursday, Apr. 24 through Saturday, April 26. The Oregon Ducks will have a lot of former players looking to hear their name called, including a handful of seniors who no longer have any college eligibility left.

A quartet in wide receiver Tez Johnson, wide receiver Traeshon Holden, tight end Terrance Ferguson, and defensive back Kam Alexander have already put their name into the NFL Draft pool, along with junior running back Jordan James and junior defensive lineman Derrick Harmon.

Here are the seniors who are set to follow in their footsteps:

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel

Tight end Patrick Herbert

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning greets Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning greets Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius

Offensive guard Marcus Harper

Offensive guard Nishad Strother

Defensive end Jordan Burch

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) runs through Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch (1)
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) runs through Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch (1) during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive lineman Keyon Ware-Hudson

Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa

Linebacker Jestin Jacobs

Linebacker Connor Soelle

Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs against Oregon Ducks defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (7)
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs against Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) and defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (7) in the first quarter in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cornerback Dontae Manning

Cornerback Nikko Reed

Safety Brandon Johnson

Safety Tysheem Johnson

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) leaps over Oregon Ducks defensive back Kobe Savage (5)
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) leaps over Oregon Ducks defensive back Kobe Savage (5) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell and safety Kobe Savage are both seniors but have a waiver decision to return to Eugene for one more season because they each played at the junior college level at a non-NCAA school. They each could be granted an extra year of eligibility thanks to a recent NCAA ruling.

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher was a walk-on baseball player with Oregon and has played four years of baseball. Since he has three years of football under his belt, coach Dan Lanning and the program is exploring whether or not he can get an extra year of eligibility for 2025.

The 100th annual East-West Shrine Bowl will be played on Thursday, Jan. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Terrance Ferguson, and Jabbar Muhammad have accepted their invitation to play in the game.

The 76th annual Reese' Senior Bowl is on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama's campus in Mobile, Alabama. Jordan Burch, Jamaree Caldwell, Jeffrey Bassa, Ajani Cornelius, Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson, and Terrance Ferguson have accepted their invitation to play in the game.

The 79th annual Hula Bowl is on Saturday, Jan. 11th at FBC Mortgage Stadium on the University of Central Florida's campus in Orange County, Florida. The current roster for this event hasn't been posted yet.

The NFL Draft Combine will run from Thursday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, Mar. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The invitations for this event have yet to be released and won't be sent out until sometime early next month.

The Oregon juniors who have a decision to make include; running back Noah Whittington, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., wide receiver Evan Stewart and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

