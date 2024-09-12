Oregon Ducks Football 'Overrated'? Three Keys To Victory vs. Rival Oregon State Beavers
Having a rivalry game in the season's first three weeks is unique. A rivalry as big as the Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State is a different animal altogether. Formerly officially known, and still referred to by many, as the 'Civil War,' the Ducks vs. Beavers matchup is as storied of a rivalry as there is in college football.
The two programs, with proud histories, will meet for the 128th time this Saturday. The Oregon Ducks lead the all-time series 68-49-10. The last four seasons however tell a different story as the series is deadlocked at 2-2 having alternated wins each year since the 2020 season.
Winning in back-to-back years is certainly on the Ducks checklist as they look to do so for the first time since the three-win streak stretch from 2017-2019. Home-field advantage has proven pivotal as the home team has also won the last four matchups.
Oregon’s goals have been laid out explicitly by players on the team such as tight end Terrance Ferguson and linebacker Jeffery Bassa. The Big Ten and National Championship is the endgame. This Ducks team has yet to look like a serious contender. So much so that they’ve even been labeled as one of the most overrated teams of the season by CFB-HQ on SI.
There’s no greater opportunity than a nationally recognized rivalry game to remind the masses why Oregon was selected as a National Championship favorite preseason. Here are three keys that would give the Ducks the best chance at dominating the game.
Special Teams Savants:
Football is played in three phases: offense, defense, and oft-forgotten special teams. In coaches and team meetings across the country, the special teams aspect of the game is being emphasized because coaching staffs know just how important it is. The Oregon Ducks specifically have been able to use that phase of the game to their advantage this season.
Without the two return touchdowns against Boise State, one punt return, and one kickoff return, the Ducks wouldn’t win that 37-34 thriller against the Broncos. The same can be said for Tez Johnson’s punt returns which helped flip field position and lead to easy Oregon scoring drives.
Oregon punter Ross James was also instrumental in the Ducks' come-from-behind win. James punted seven times for 344 yards and an average of 49.1 yards per punt. Flipping the field and making Oregon State drive 70 yards plus for the majority of the game will be a game-shifting advantage for the Ducks:
Establish Run Game Early:
While the Ducks running back Jordan James has 107-yard and 95-yard games back-to-back, the running game as a whole has been ineffective. The Ducks' offensive line has been in limbo due to injury, position swaps, and frankly poor play, so that doesn’t help the matter.
Nonetheless, the Ducks expect to be more efficient than a 2.9-yard-per-attempt performance against an FCS program and a 3.0-yard-per-attempt performance against a group of five opponents. As mentioned above, home-field advantage has been instrumental in this rivalry series as of late.
Getting off to a quick start in the run game will not only chew the clock and tire out the front seven of the Beavers, but it will also slow down the Beaver's pass rush to allow for more time when dropping back to pass. Most importantly, establishing the run game early takes the crowd out of the game.
Turnover Free Football:
Last, but certainly not least, the Ducks have to take care of the football better. Ideally, not turning the ball over and creating more of your own would be the ultimate weekly goal, but starting with taking care of the ball is where the focus should be. Through two games, the Ducks have yet to play clean football.
The Ducks have turned the ball over three times, all fumbles, two by quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Ducks have another registered fumble that was recovered by the ball carrier, but putting the ball on the ground four times in three games is simply unacceptable.
“Control the controllables” is common coach speak and it rings true here. Relying on the fundamentals, situational awareness, and having an internal clock are all things Ducks players can do to ensure they take care of the ball.
If the Ducks win the special teams battle, establish the run game early, and protect the ball, there’s no reason this game can’t be the coming out party they’ve been expecting.
