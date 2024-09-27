How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins: Channel, Streaming, Preview, Prediction
EUGENE- The No. 8 Oregon Ducks football team is preparing for its upcoming Big Ten conference debut on Saturday, Sept. 28 against a familiar opponent: the UCLA Bruins. The Ducks and Bruins will kick off at 8 p.m. in a late-night game under the lights of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
The Ducks enter conference play looking to remain undefeated. Oregon improved to 3-0 following a 49-14 win over their in-state rivals, the Oregon State Beavers, in their most recent matchup prior to their bye week.
"Our guys come out here and work every single week," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning. "Sometimes a bye week can be a lull for teams. I thought our guys have attacked it with the proper approach of finding ways to continue to improve and get better. We talk about having a player-led team. I think that's really shown up for our guys over the last several weeks, and it's certainly shown up throughout the season so far."
How to Watch
No. 8 Oregon (3-0) kicks off at 8 p.m. PT at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The game is broadcast on FOX.
The game will also be available on streaming services such as Sling TV, FUBO, and YouTube TV.
Preview
Oregon is looking to keep up its momentum as the team heads into the Rose Bowl Saturday night to face UCLA. Various Ducks have been instrumental to Oregon's success this season. Oregon starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 914 yards and 6 touchdowns on 84 percent passing. Wide receiver Tez Johnson leads the Ducks with 22 receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns, while tight end Terrance Ferguson has 159 receiving yards as well on the year.
Oregon has struggled on the offensive line, especially with the absence of center Matthew Bedford, who will not be available against UCLA on Saturday, 28th. Despite flaws on the offensive line, other position groups on Oregon's defense have been successful. Linebacker and dual-sport athlete Bryce Boettcher has a team-high 25 total tackles, while Matayo Uiagalelei has two sacks on the season so far. Oregon's secondary has also shown strength in Oregon's non-conference games. Defensive backs Brandon Johnson and Nikko Reed each have an interception on the season, while Washington transfer cornerback Jabbar Muhammed has been able to lock down opponents' top receivers.
UCLA (1-2), on the other hand, is off to a relatively rough start this season. The Bruins are looking to prove themselves after back-to-back losses, including a 34-17 loss to LSU on Saturday, Sept. 21. However, UCLA's previous losses are no reason to count them out of this game. Although the Bruins lost to LSU, they managed to stay in the game and walked into halftime tied against one of the nation's top football powerhouses.
UCLA has managed to cover the spread in seven of its last eight games as an underdog when playing with a rest disadvantage, while Oregon has failed to cover the spread in its last four games as a favorite when playing with a rest advantage.
UCLA receiver Rico Flores Jr. has dominated the Bruins' offense, leading the team with nine catches for 160 yards and a touchdown. Running back TJ Harden leads the team in rushing with 72 yards. Defensively, Kain Medrano and Carson Schwesinger each have a team-high 21 total tackles with Medrano adding 18 solo tackles.
Although there have been high points for the Bruins, the likelihood of UCLA pulling off an upset against the No. 8 Ducks is low. Oregon has won each of its last 18 September games against non-AP-ranked teams, while UCLA has lost four of its last five games against conference opponents.
UCLA's run game has been less than successful so far this season, which is not ideal when going up against Oregon's defense, which managed to limit Heisman hopeful running back Ashton Jeanty earlier this season.
Prediction:
While UCLA has shown flashes of potential, Oregon is the clear favorite in this matchup. The Ducks have a strong offense, a solid defense, and a proven track record of success in September games. Additionally, UCLA's run game has struggled this season, which could be a major problem against Oregon's defense.
