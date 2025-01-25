Ducks Digest

Did Oregon Ducks Safety Dillon Thieneman Turn Down Major SEC Money In Transfer Portal?

On a recent episode of "The Ruffino & Joe Show," sports media personality Blake Ruffino claims that Oregon Ducks transfer portal safety pick-up Dillon Thieneman may have passed on a big NIL offer from the SEC to join coach Dan Lanning at Oregon.

Nov 2, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Hayden Eligon II (80) jumps up for a ball with Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) at the very end of regular time at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
It's no secret that the Oregon Ducks have been successful in the transfer portal. Right now, Oregon sits at No. 11 overall for 2025 transfers, tying for second most four-star pick-ups at seven with Texas Tech and Miami. As the Ducks get their guys, it seems they're snatching some prime talent from looming SEC programs.

During an episode of "The Ruffino & Joe Show," sports personalities Blake Ruffino and Joe Deleone discussed broke down why Oregon locking down Purdue free safety Dillon Thieneman might have thrown a wrench in an unnamed SEC program's plans.

"This kid is a stud, man. Everybody wanted him," Ruffino said. "I talked to one - I'll say this. I have a really good friend on an SEC staff. They were after him. They knew the market. They matched the market, and it didn't matter. Oregon said 'No sir. We love defense. We love secondary. We're going to get (Thieneman).' And they did."

Nov 30, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs the ball while Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) defends in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

According to Ruffino, more than one SEC program was working for Thieneman's commitment. As a freshman with Purdue, Thieneman put up 106 tackles, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles. As a sophomore with the Boilermakers, he flew past the 100-tackle mark for the season, with 70 solo tackles.

"I talked to somebody else in the SEC," Ruffino continued. "He was the No. 1 player on their portal board. The money that this kid turned down to go to Oregon is kind of insane. So that is what we're hearing from real life staff members in the SEC who wanted this kid. Kid doesn't leave the Big Ten footprint, get's to play for Oregon, potentially the national title - the biggest contender here in the Oregon Ducks."

Prior to committing to the Ducks on Dec. 14 before Oregon's season ended with a loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, Thieneman reportedly took visits to the Buckeyes and the Ducks.

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after a Penn State Nittany Lions touchdown Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State Nittany Lions won 49-10. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a winless season in the Big Ten Conference, Purdue coach Ryan Walters was fired, giving all Boilermakers players 30 days to decide if they want to enter the transfer portal. Thieneman committed to Oregon just three days after Walters left the program.

One of Purdue's losses during the 2024 season came from the Ducks themselves, beating the Boilermakers in a shutout 35-0 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Before the match-up, Oregon coach Dan Lanning praised Thieneman, the soon-to-be Duck.

“I mean, obviously, 31 is a guy that can play sideline to sideline. They play their safety a little deeper than some teams traditionally, which allows him to really play, almost like a flat-footed read player back there who can see the ball and react to the ball. And he’s a really talented player who does a great job of doing that, and finds himself around the ball consistently," said Lanning.

Wisconsin wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) picks up 29 yards on a run before being shoved out of bounds by Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) during the second quarter of their game Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, with the free safety for Purdue ready to cover the backfield in Oregon defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi's schemes, some SEC teams could potentially be grinding their teeth for what could have been.

Oregon currently has ten incoming transfer portal athletes and 19 class of 2025 commits. The average NIL value of this class for the Ducks comes out to $258,000 per athlete.

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

