Ohio State Commit Chris Henry Jr. Compares Buckeyes, Ryan Day to Oregon Ducks
EUGENE- Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. has emerged as a target for Oregon’s coaching staff as they look to strengthen their 2026 recruiting class and establish dominance on the recruiting trail. Can the Ducks flip Henry's commitment from Ohio State to Oregon?
The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame on Monday in the National Championship Game and Henry was among many who celebrated the win. The 2026 class’ No. 5 overall recruit didn’t hold back in showing love for Ohio State’s coach, Ryan Day.
"@ryandaytime best coach in the nation!!"- Henry Jr. via social media
“It was big for me,” Henry told On3 about Ohio State's title. “Knowing what they’ve been through this year it showed how resilient they are for sure. They definitely deserved that, and now I’m even more excited to be up there!”
“(Coach Day) he just gives us great opportunities to make plays and go out there and ball," Henry continued. "I like Coach Chip Kelly. He’s a great coach. He’s been to the league. He knows what he’s doing. I like Coach Chip a lot.”
While Henry may regard Day as the best head coach, Dan Lanning led Oregon to an undefeated regular season in 2024, the only FBS team to achieve that feat. Lanning’s leadership has proven to be exceptional, especially in comparison to Day’s struggles. Ohio State fans were vocal about wanting Day fired after losses to both Oregon and an unranked Michigan team during the regular season, and not even competing in the Big Ten title game.
Despite Henry Jr.’s outspoken support for Day and the Buckeyes, the 5-star wide receiver is rumored to be considering a flip to Oregon and is set to visit the Ducks this Friday.
“The relationship I have with the coaches there - We have a great relationship," Henry told On3 about Oregon. "Obviously they had a great season last year. I think it’s definitely their coaching staff. The way they run things up there is really good. I can see why they’re doing so good."
The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have been nothing short of successful at flipping committed yet unsigned prospects. Oregon has gained a reputation for flipping high-profile recruits, particularly after flipping five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord, who was originally committed to Ohio State but eventually signed with Oregon. Additionally, five-star safety Trey McNutt also chose Oregon over Ohio State, although he was never officially committed to the Buckeyes.
The Ducks are looking to repeat history with Henry Jr.
Henry Jr. has been committed to the Buckeyes since July 28 and has been very positive about his feelings for the school. However, it is apparent Henry Jr. is still curious about what his future as a Duck could look like.
Henry has already visited Eugene twice since July. Now, the five-star receiver has scheduled another visit. Henry told Simmons that he would return to the University of Oregon’s campus on January 25. He most recently visited Oregon in November for Oregon’s game against Maryland, after visiting Oregon back in July for the Saturday Night Live coaching event.
Henry is the nation’s No. 5 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also listed as the No. 1 WR in the class and the top-ranked recruit from the state of California.
Should Henry commit to Oregon, he’d step into a receiving corps packed with talent. Despite losing key players like Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden, the Ducks still have one of the nation's most impressive receiving groups. Senior Evan Stewart is set to return next season, alongside Jurrion Dickey, Justius Lowe, and Jeremiah, all of whom are anticipated to take on bigger roles in 2025.
While Henry has praised Ohio State’s head coach as the best he’s ever seen, Dan Lanning’s impressive coaching resume makes it clear that Oregon is a serious contender for his commitment. Lanning has built a reputation for developing talent and leading teams to success at the highest level, and with his proven ability to elevate players, Oregon is in a strong position to challenge Ohio State for Henry’s signature.
