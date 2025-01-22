Oregon Ducks Determined National Champions By Famed Ranked System: Internet Goes Viral
Is the 2024 - 2025 Oregon Ducks football team the first squad in program history to be determined as the national champions? Yes, or more aptly, that depends on which poll you consult.
In the final numbers of the Wolfe Rating system, one of the six selectors for the NCAA National Champion Major Selections, determined that Oregon is the No. 1 team in the nation, with a final ranking of 9.598.
The true College Football Playoff National Champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, were ranked No. 2 by the Wolfe Ratings with a 9.330 final score. National champion runner up, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, finished No. 3 with 8.655.
So, why are some Oregon fans celebrating this news when the gold and silver National Championship trophy is clearly in the hands of the Buckeyes? That answer lies with the simple fact that determining an NCAA Football National Champion has become a detailed, yet confusing, art form over the years.
Along with the National Championship game that was played on January 20th where the Buckeyes beat the Fighting Irish 34-23, the NCAA also keeps a record book of statistics. The NCAA uses a number of factors and polls to determine the National Champion. The Wolfe Rating is one of said "selectors" or polls to reference.
"The BCS chose to use computer systems that use only won/loss data (and not scoring margin) to compute ratings," the Wolfe Rating website explains. "We have developed such a system that provides reasonable results. We rate all varsity teams of four year colleges that can be connected by mutual opponents, taking note of game locations. Games played against club teams, junior varsity teams, or junior or community college teams aren't counted."
"The method we use is called a maximum likelihood estimate," the Wolfe Rating website continues. "In it, each team i is assigned a rating value πi that is used in predicting the expected result between it and its opponent j, with the likelihood of i beating j given by: πi / (πi+ πj)."
Does this ranking mean anything in the long run? It means that at least one major source determining the College Football National Champion recognizes Oregon as the No. 1, but it doesn't mean The Oregon Duck should to fly to Columbus to snatch the National Championship trophy from Brutus Buckeye's cold, nutty, hands.
Ohio State won the first ever 12 team College Football Playoffs in history and came back to commandingly beat Oregon in the Rose Bowl after an early season loss. They earned their bragging rights.
In the end, Oregon will be listed as a National Champion by one poll with significant ties to the NCAA, and has a season to be proud of. With their first 13-0 regular season record in program history, a Big Ten Championship title on their first year with a new conference, and wins over Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Washington, and Michigan, there's a lot to celebrate despite a 41-21 loss to the Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl. The Wolfe Rating poll can just be added to the pile of social media accolade discourse.
The internet had some fun with the news.
