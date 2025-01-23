Oregon Ducks Trending For 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons? Dan Lanning Visit
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and a large group of his staff members, including offensive coordinator Will Stein, took a trip down to California to pay a visit to 2026 five-star quarterback recruit Ryder Lyons. Out of Folsom in Northern California, Lyons is currently ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and the No. 3 quarterback in the country (per On3).
With Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel on his way to the NFL Draft and sophomore quarterback Dante Moore getting ready to take over the offensive reins for the Ducks, Lanning is still looking even further to the future to fill out his quarterback room in Eugene.
Along with Oregon, Lyons is being heavily pursued by the USC Trojans, North Carolina Tar Heels, Arizona Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines, Ole Miss Rebels, and Brigham Young Cougars. He has more than 30 offers. He's a member of the Latter-day Saints or LDS church and most of his family went to BYU, including both his parents and sisters. Ryder's brother, Walker, is currently a freshman tight end at USC.
In his junior campaign, Lyons won the California's Gatorade Player of the Year this past season. At 6'2 and 205-pound, he led Folsom to a 12-2 record and a California Division 1-AA Regional Final appearance. Lyons threw for 3,011 yards on 68.1 completion rate to go along with 46 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 585 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Lyons plan is to commit early in the recruiting cycle. He is one of the top uncommitted athletes in the 2026 recruiting class.
“I want to build a team around me. I think I’m a pretty good recruiter. I think people want to play with me, so I want to build a team around me. So I have to have a little bit of time to do that. Definitely before my senior season starts, which could be in the next month, or could be in five months.”- Ryder Lyons told On3
Lanning currently has the No. 1 2026 recruiting class in the country. Four-star Oregon quarterback commit Jonas Williams is getting ready for his senior season at Lincoln-Way East in New Lenox, Illinois. The No. 1 ranked 2026 quarterback recruit Jared Curtis recently listed the Ducks as his finalists along with the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Auburn Tigers.
2025 Oregon commit and legacy quarterback Akili Smith Jr. is getting ready for his freshman campaign with the Ducks. After wrapping up his redshirt freshman season in Eugene, Austin Novosad is still being thrown in the mix as the potential future leader of the football program.
