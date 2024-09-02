Oregon Ducks With Most Super Bowl Victories: Where Does Kenjon Barner Rank?
If you’re trying to impress your Oregon Duck Football fan friends, were raised in an Oregon-obsessed household, or want to win a trivia night at Rennie’s Landing, chances are you know quite a few random Oregon Duck Football fun facts. But do you know the Oregon Duck alumnus with the most Super Bowl titles? That answer is actually a five way tie.
Running back LeGarrette Blount (at Oregon from 2008 - 2009), safety Patrick Chung (2005 - 2008), running back Derek Loville (1986 - 1989), linebacker Michael Walter (1979 - 1982), and running back Kenjon Barner (2008 -2012) all hold three Super Bowl rings a piece, making them the Oregon Ducks with the most Super Bowl titles.
In anticipation for his new “Ducks of a Feather Podcast” with co-host Jonathan Stewart, Barner spoke in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated's and KOIN 6’s Ally Osborne about being one of these legendary Ducks.
The funny part is Barner had absolutely no idea that he was a part of the group that held the most Super Bowl wins in Duck history.
“I didn't know where I was in the line of rings,” Barner said. “I knew LaGarrette. I knew Pat. But you know, it's great company in the end and it's a blessing.”
Barner won his first Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 when he returned three kicks for 73 yards. In 2018, Barner played for the New England Patriots but was released before the team reached the Super Bowl. However, he was still awarded a ring for his work during the season. His final ring came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who he signed with in September 2020. Barner was injured before the post season and did not return, but the Buccaneers awarded him a ring after they won the Super Bowl as well for his time during the season.
“God is good. You know, I say this all the time when it comes to my career in general. But in the NFL, your best movie, your best movie director, God wrote the script for my life. When it comes to play, this is what God did. My position. The guy put me in place. I had to do the work,” Barner said.
A total of 24 Ducks have won Super Bowl rings in the school’s history.
Former Oregon Ducks to Win the Super Bowl
One Ring:
- Claxton Welch (1972, Dallas Cowboys) (Oregon 1966 - 1968)
- Russ Francis (1985, San Francisco 49rs) (Oregon 1971 - 1974)
- Bill Musgrave (1995, San Francisco 49rs) (Oregon 1987 - 1990)
- Gary Zimmerman (1998, Denver Broncos) (Oregon 1980 - 1983)
- Patrick Johnson (2001, Baltimore Ravens) (Oregon 1994 - 1997)
- Jed Weaver (2005, New England Patriots) (Oregon 1995 - 1998)
- Reuben Droughns (2008, New York Giants) (Oregon 1998 - 1999)
- Spencer Paysinger (2012, New York Giants) (Oregon 2007 - 2011)
- Ed Dickson (2013, Baltimore Ravens) (Oregon 2005 - 2009)
- Haloti Ngata (2013, Baltimore Ravens) (Oregon 2002 - 2004)
- Max Unger (2014, Seattle Seahawks) (Oregon 2005 - 2009)
- Walter Thurmond III (2014, Seattle Seahawks) (Oregon 2005 - 2009)
- TJ Ward (2015, Denver Broncos) (Oregon 2005 - 2009)
- Joe Walker (2017, Philadelphia Eagles) (Oregon 2012 - 2015)
- Justin Hollins (2022, Los Angeles Rams) (Oregon 2014 - 2018)
- Johnny Mundt (2022, Los Angeles Rams) (Oregon 2013 - 2016)
Two Rings:
- Mel Renfro (1972, 1978, Dallas Cowboys) (Oregon 1961 - 1963)
- Fred Quillan (1982, 1985, San Francisco 49rs) (Oregon 1974 - 1977)
- Dennis Dixon (2009, Pittsburgh Steelers & 2013, Baltimore Ravens) (Oregon 2007 - 2011)
Three Rings:
- Kenjon Barner (2018, Philadelphia Eagles & 2019, New England Patriots & 2020, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) (Oregon 2008 - 2012)
- Michael Walter (1985, 1989, 1990, San Francisco 49rs) (Oregon 1979 - 1982)
- Derek Loville (1995, San Francisco 49rs & 1998, 1999, Denver Broncos) (Oregon 1986 - 1989)
- Patrick Chung (2015, 2016, 2018, New England Patriots) (Oregon 2005 - 2008)
- LaGarrette Blount (2015, 2016, New England Patriots & 2017 Philadelphia Eagles) (Oregon 2008 - 2009)
You can catch Barner’s “Ducks of a Feather Podcast” with Jonathan Stewart on Friday, August 30th on all platforms for streaming podcasts.
MORE: College Football Rankings: How Far Will Oregon Drop in AP Poll After Ugly Idaho Game?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning On Close Idaho Win: 'Certainly Things To Clean Up'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Gives Injury Report on Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Bassa
MORE: Oregon Ducks Big Ten Network Blackout: No Timetable Comcast/Xfinity Resolution?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Outraged at TV Networks for Big Ten Blackouts
MORE: Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Ready For NFL Week 1?